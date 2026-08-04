Aldi Shoppers Swear These Cookies Are Better Than The Name Brand
Making your own cookies is a fun activity when time is on your side, but with so many name brand cookies, like Oreos, Pepperidge Farm, and Chips Ahoy! available on your doorstep, why bother to go through all the hassle. That said, consumers are often paying a premium for these iconic name brands. Luckily, cheaper alternatives, often made with the same ingredients, can be equally as tasty. One such line of cookies that Aldi shoppers swear is better than name brand Keebler's are Benton's Fudge Striped Shortbread Cookies.
Benton's cookies are available in a mint flavor, too, but it's the chocolate fudge version in particular that has a devoted fanbase. In a Reddit thread discussing Aldi products that are superior to their named brand counterparts, one shopper said, "i love the [Benton's] fudge-striped cookies over the [Keebler] ones!" Meanwhile, another commenter described them as being dangerous "because they are so stinkin' good!!" and a third said they keep their batch in the freezer to enjoy chilled on a summer's day.
The quality of the cookies even led one Facebook reviewer to wonder if Benton and Keebler cookies are made by the same manufacturer. "I honestly think they are made by [Keebler]," said the shopper. "I have an app that you scan recipes and I scanned my [Aldi's] recipe after buying cookies and they sent me a [Keebler] survey." While there is some chatter online that Nabisco or The Treehouse Bakery in New York make Aldi's private label cookies, the genuine manufacturer isn't confirmed.
Benton's Fudge Striped Shortbread Cookies ranked highly in our taste test
Drizzled with sweet chocolate fudge, Benton's Fudge Striped Shortbread came in at number three in our ranking of 9 Aldi cookies from worst to best (a runner up to Benton's Fig Bites and Peanut Butter Fudge Cookies). However, when it came to judging them solely as a dupe to the beloved Keebler's, these fudgy guys were a 10/10 and a fantastic knock off. The base of these wheel-shaped confections had a great crunch and the chocolate fudge topping was rich and milky. Plus, they had a raised surface, just like Keebler's version, and the striped decoration was made with real cocoa. Priced at $2.19 for a 13oz packet, they're also cheaper than a smaller 11.5oz packet of Keebler fudge stripes that cost around $3.76, so if you want almost identical quality without the extra expense, Benton's is your boy.
Another Keebler cookie copycat from Aldi that shoppers think is better than the real deal are Benton's Pecan Shortbread Cookies. These crunchy and buttery fellas are super-similar to Keebler's Sandies Pecan Shortbread and cost less than $2 per 11-ounce package. Aldi also carries other dupes, like fudge mint cookies that are comparable to thin mints.