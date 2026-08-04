Aldi Shoppers Swear These Cookies Are Better Than The Name Brand

Making your own cookies is a fun activity when time is on your side, but with so many name brand cookies, like Oreos, Pepperidge Farm, and Chips Ahoy! available on your doorstep, why bother to go through all the hassle. That said, consumers are often paying a premium for these iconic name brands. Luckily, cheaper alternatives, often made with the same ingredients, can be equally as tasty. One such line of cookies that Aldi shoppers swear is better than name brand Keebler's are Benton's Fudge Striped Shortbread Cookies.

Benton's cookies are available in a mint flavor, too, but it's the chocolate fudge version in particular that has a devoted fanbase. In a Reddit thread discussing Aldi products that are superior to their named brand counterparts, one shopper said, "i love the [Benton's] fudge-striped cookies over the [Keebler] ones!" Meanwhile, another commenter described them as being dangerous "because they are so stinkin' good!!" and a third said they keep their batch in the freezer to enjoy chilled on a summer's day.

The quality of the cookies even led one Facebook reviewer to wonder if Benton and Keebler cookies are made by the same manufacturer. "I honestly think they are made by [Keebler]," said the shopper. "I have an app that you scan recipes and I scanned my [Aldi's] recipe after buying cookies and they sent me a [Keebler] survey." While there is some chatter online that Nabisco or The Treehouse Bakery in New York make Aldi's private label cookies, the genuine manufacturer isn't confirmed.