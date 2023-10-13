The Aldi Keebler Cookie Copycat Fans Think Might Be Better Than The Real Deal

If you aren't a stickler for purchasing name-brand groceries, the supermarket chain Aldi carries plenty of copycat items to choose from. Frequent shoppers of the chain have compared its Stackerz chips to Pringles and its Marshmallows & Stars cereal to Lucky Charms.

While these items may not carry the better-known name brands on their packaging, the quality and taste of these Aldi items are often compared to the more recognizable versions of these products. And, much to the delight of bargain hunters, these items often cost a bit less than their name-brand counterparts.

Fortunately for cookie fans, dupes for nationally known cookies can often be purchased at Aldi. Benton's Pecan Shortbread Cookies have been compared to Keebler's Sandies Pecan Shortbread. Both sweets are made of crunchy, buttery shortbread cookies, with chopped pecans mixed into the dough. While these cookies are pretty similar to Keebler's on the surface, some social media users claim that the Aldi brand is even better than the original.