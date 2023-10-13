The Aldi Keebler Cookie Copycat Fans Think Might Be Better Than The Real Deal
If you aren't a stickler for purchasing name-brand groceries, the supermarket chain Aldi carries plenty of copycat items to choose from. Frequent shoppers of the chain have compared its Stackerz chips to Pringles and its Marshmallows & Stars cereal to Lucky Charms.
While these items may not carry the better-known name brands on their packaging, the quality and taste of these Aldi items are often compared to the more recognizable versions of these products. And, much to the delight of bargain hunters, these items often cost a bit less than their name-brand counterparts.
Fortunately for cookie fans, dupes for nationally known cookies can often be purchased at Aldi. Benton's Pecan Shortbread Cookies have been compared to Keebler's Sandies Pecan Shortbread. Both sweets are made of crunchy, buttery shortbread cookies, with chopped pecans mixed into the dough. While these cookies are pretty similar to Keebler's on the surface, some social media users claim that the Aldi brand is even better than the original.
The similarities were pointed out on social media
While Reddit commenters didn't specifically call out the Keebler cookies by name, several alluded to the similarities between the Aldi brand and "the national brand." Some even said they preferred Benton's brand taste-wise and purchased them over the more famous variety. And at less than $2 per 11-ounce package, the price certainly sweetens the deal. By comparison, the same-sized package of Keebler's cookies is usually around $4 at the time of writing.
While plenty of users stated that they enjoyed eating the buttery shortbread cookies on their own, other commenters noted that they pair especially well with coffee and tea. Another Reddit user suggested crushing up the cookies and mixing them with some butter pecan ice cream for a pecan-focused sundae.
Nutritionally, both cookies are pretty similar, too. Benton's packaging states that two cookies are 150 calories, with around 4 grams of saturated fat. Keebler's cookies, on the other hand, are 170 calories per two cookies, with 3 grams of saturated fat.
Aldi carries several cookie copycats
The pecan shortbread cookies are just one of Aldi's copycat options; there are plenty of dupes for other iconic cookies available for purchase. One Facebook user posted a comparison of Keebler's Fudge Stripes to Benton's Fudge Striped Shortbread Cookies and claimed that the Aldi sweets tasted the same at a fraction of the cost.
The Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies available at Aldi are comparable to the Chips Ahoy variety. If you're craving Oreo cookies, you can also try Benton's Original Filled Chocolate Sandwich Cookies in both original or double-filled varieties.
If you're a fan of Girl Scout Cookies, you won't have to wait until your local troops start selling the sweets to satisfy your cravings. Benton brand sells Fudge Mint Cookies, Peanut Butter Filled Cookies, and Caramel Coconut Fudge Cookies — copycats for Thin Mints, Tagalongs, and Samoas, respectively. The next time you're craving some Keebler cookies, Girl Scout Cookies, or other name-brand varieties, check out your local Aldi instead — you may be able to find a similar sweet while saving a few extra dollars.