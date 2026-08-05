The Beloved Midwest Grocery Chain Where Every Store Feels Different

Before Schnucks was one of the biggest and most beloved supermarket chains in the Midwest, it was but a humble 1,000-square-foot confectionery store in Missouri. Anna Donovan Schnuck and her family opened the business in 1939 in northern St. Louis to share her favorite potato salad recipe with the community, along with other freshly prepared foods. Now, in its third and fourth generations, Schnucks has become a powerhouse, operating more than 100 grocery stores in Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana. And unlike most supermarket chains where the format, personality, and offerings are identical, Schnucks has gained a reputation for each store being different.

Some locations have live music on mezzanines every weekend, while others let you crack open a beer while you shop, and the chain is also known to bring in St. Louis Major League Baseball players now and again. Customers also share the aisles with a roaming, inventory-scanning robot, Tally. For America's 250th birthday, Schnucks' Des Peres location even whipped up a 250-pound gooey butter cake, a dessert that originated in the city. Stores also tailor seasonal displays and offerings to the communities they serve.