The Beloved Midwest Grocery Chain Where Every Store Feels Different
Before Schnucks was one of the biggest and most beloved supermarket chains in the Midwest, it was but a humble 1,000-square-foot confectionery store in Missouri. Anna Donovan Schnuck and her family opened the business in 1939 in northern St. Louis to share her favorite potato salad recipe with the community, along with other freshly prepared foods. Now, in its third and fourth generations, Schnucks has become a powerhouse, operating more than 100 grocery stores in Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana. And unlike most supermarket chains where the format, personality, and offerings are identical, Schnucks has gained a reputation for each store being different.
Some locations have live music on mezzanines every weekend, while others let you crack open a beer while you shop, and the chain is also known to bring in St. Louis Major League Baseball players now and again. Customers also share the aisles with a roaming, inventory-scanning robot, Tally. For America's 250th birthday, Schnucks' Des Peres location even whipped up a 250-pound gooey butter cake, a dessert that originated in the city. Stores also tailor seasonal displays and offerings to the communities they serve.
Schnucks Staying Power
Despite its impressive footprint, the company has remained a family-owned business, and while it has had to close some of its concepts and scale back certain operations, the mom-and-pop business has stood the test of time. And it's because it's stayed true to its values and dedicated to customers since the beginning. Schnucks has kept its original commitment to fresh produce, meat, seafood, and local products, like Pappy's Original BBQ Sauce, Butch's Premium Pizza, and Patty's Cheesecake. The chain's reputation as the "Meat Masters" actually predates the first store, originating from the wholesale meat business Anna's husband, Edwin, started in 1937. And yes, they have pork steaks. Its shelves are also packed with produce from local farmers, specialty cheeses from area farms, and beers from local breweries.
Stocking local products, supporting many area businesses, and giving back to its communities is how the chain has kept its hometown charm and neighborhood feel. It's even still touting the slogan, "The Friendliest Stores in Town," a moniker they adopted in 1961 after continued support and appreciation from local regulars. Schnucks has cemented its place as a local favorite and household name across the Midwest. In 2025, the grocer established The 1939 Group, a parent company to continue its expansion with sister companies Festival Foods and Hometown Grocers in Wisconsin. Today, it employs more than 19,000 people and has over 160 stores.