This Costco Snack Is A Convincing Takis Dupe
Costco's latest snack is getting some attention around the internet. Posters on Instagram, Facebook, and Reddit are all talking about the product that's taking aim at Takis. The Amaia Chile Lime Avocado Oil Rolled Tortilla Chips just hit the store's shelves and are generating early enthusiasm so far with one catch: they're only available in Southern California and Hawaii, hopefully just for now.
Those who can get their hands on the chips claim they're even better than Takis. "These things are crazy good. Was skeptical they'd be as good as Takis but they're much better," wrote one commenter on Reddit. Another fan gave some more details, writing, "They have a kick to them and you can taste the lime." The version found at Costco does have some big differences in terms of ingredients. While Takis uses vegetable and palm oils, Amaia's take on the snack uses avocado oil. While no one would mistake these rolled tortilla chips for health food, Amaia has a better shot at making it to our list of the best chips to eat.
Other Takis Dupes
AMAIA isn't alone in trying its hand at duplicating the snack popular with Gen Z. "... I'm going to continue buying mine from Trader Joe's, Costco. Come back off," wrote one combative commenter on Instagram. Trader Joe's take on Takis has been around for some time now, and has its fair share of fans. Fried in vegetable oil, this version is fairly comparable to the original. We think they're one of the best snacks you can find at TJ's.
Doritos has even jumped into the rolled chip with lime and chile game with the Doritos Chile Limon Dinamita. Using vegetable oil, Dorito's version had promise. "Nasty," wrote a lone Reddit poster. Another said, "These are definitely bad. Don't recommend." Our reviewer found the chip to be the worst Dorito flavor, saying it was "hard," with an artificial flavor, and an overwhelming heat. Not everyone is on the same rolled up page, however; in another Reddit post, several commenters praised the Dinamita's extra lime flavor. Will Amaia top them all? Only time will tell.