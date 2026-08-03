This Costco Snack Is A Convincing Takis Dupe

Costco's latest snack is getting some attention around the internet. Posters on Instagram, Facebook, and Reddit are all talking about the product that's taking aim at Takis. The Amaia Chile Lime Avocado Oil Rolled Tortilla Chips just hit the store's shelves and are generating early enthusiasm so far with one catch: they're only available in Southern California and Hawaii, hopefully just for now.

Those who can get their hands on the chips claim they're even better than Takis. "These things are crazy good. Was skeptical they'd be as good as Takis but they're much better," wrote one commenter on Reddit. Another fan gave some more details, writing, "They have a kick to them and you can taste the lime." The version found at Costco does have some big differences in terms of ingredients. While Takis uses vegetable and palm oils, Amaia's take on the snack uses avocado oil. While no one would mistake these rolled tortilla chips for health food, Amaia has a better shot at making it to our list of the best chips to eat.