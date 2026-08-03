This $4 Grocery Brand Ice Cream Puts Häagen Dazs To Shame

Picking out an ice cream flavor at the grocery store can be an overwhelming experience. There are so many rows, brands, and flavors to choose from. Some might say that the best idea is to gravitate toward the expensive brands, figuring high cost means high quality, but this isn't necessarily the case. We found that even though Häagen Dazs is a premium, delicious, and surprisingly American brand of ice cream (if not a bit pricey), one Kroger dupe put it to shame: Private Selection ice cream.

There is no competition when it comes to price. Kroger sells 14-ounce containers of Häagen-Dazs ice cream for at least $6 in some locations. Meanwhile, its Private Selection line of ice cream is priced at $3.99 for 16 ounces of product. Though Häagen-Dazs does appear to have fewer than Private Selection, the latter is still made with quality ingredients. In addition, Kroger's gourmet house brand has a huge range of flavors that Häagen-Dazs doesn't, like Maine Blueberry Waffle Cone, Pistachio Honey, and Amaretto Cherry Cordial.