This Old-School Tea Sandwich Pairs 2 Unlikely Ingredients
When it comes to sandwiches, a traditional PB&J or a classic grilled cheese may be the first to pop into your head, but these are far from being the only portable, handheld meals that belong on your plate or in your repertoire. The cream cheese and olive sandwich, once reserved for fancy tea parties, is an old-school sandwich you rarely see today, but it is a meal that your taste buds may be longing for. This nostalgic, afternoon tea favorite is made by smearing cream cheese onto slices of bread along with a heaping layer of olive tapenade.
If you don't have tapenade, you can mix-up some chopped green olives right into the cream cheese, plus Worcestershire sauce and a little of the olive brine from the jar or can. Simple? Yes. But is it tasty? Well, it's an odd combination, but it's delicious. Believe it or not, firm, salty olives (particularly those stuffed with pimentos for added sweetness) paired with tangy, velvety smooth cream cheese, offer a flavor and textural symphony for your mouth. Of course, some people dislike the saltiness of olives. Some may even think the combination of ingredients sounds a bit horrifying. But we say, don't knock it until you try it.
Make it your own
Eva Greene Fuller's "The Up-to-Date Sandwich Book: 400 Ways to Make a Sandwich" features two different versions of it. One recipe calls for a layer of butter applied to the bread before the cream cheese and olive spread is added, and a second recipe adds mayonnaise to "moisten" the mix. The takeaway? This sandwich is open to interpretation.
First, consider what type of bread you like for sandwiches that have a cream cheese base. White bread, the type that you use to make those sweet cucumber sandwiches, is perfect to start with if you like a soft bite. However, if you feel like taking a walk on the wild side, consider selecting a bread with a little chew, like sourdough or rye.
Next up: olives. If you want to experiment with them, check out our ultimate guide to olives so you can pick the perfect option for your sandwich adventure. Garlic-stuffed olives will add a mild garlicky flavor to your sandwich, while pitted butter olives add a mellow sweetness that complements the taste of the cream cheese. Don't be shy about chopping up nuts, breaking out your herbs and seasonings, or adding a little heat to the cream cheese mix to reflect what satiates your appetite.