This Old-School Tea Sandwich Pairs 2 Unlikely Ingredients

When it comes to sandwiches, a traditional PB&J or a classic grilled cheese may be the first to pop into your head, but these are far from being the only portable, handheld meals that belong on your plate or in your repertoire. The cream cheese and olive sandwich, once reserved for fancy tea parties, is an old-school sandwich you rarely see today, but it is a meal that your taste buds may be longing for. This nostalgic, afternoon tea favorite is made by smearing cream cheese onto slices of bread along with a heaping layer of olive tapenade.

If you don't have tapenade, you can mix-up some chopped green olives right into the cream cheese, plus Worcestershire sauce and a little of the olive brine from the jar or can. Simple? Yes. But is it tasty? Well, it's an odd combination, but it's delicious. Believe it or not, firm, salty olives (particularly those stuffed with pimentos for added sweetness) paired with tangy, velvety smooth cream cheese, offer a flavor and textural symphony for your mouth. Of course, some people dislike the saltiness of olives. Some may even think the combination of ingredients sounds a bit horrifying. But we say, don't knock it until you try it.