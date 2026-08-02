Your IKEA Refrigerator Could Be Made By One Of These Classic Brands
Ikea kitchens are both stylish and ergonomic, but the biggest selling point might just be their budget-friendly price. However, if you're thinking of revamping your cooking space and are worried that an IKEA refrigerator might not be as good as a premium branded item, we've got some insider info to help you make your decision. Some of the external vendors that the Swedish home store uses to make its appliances actually include classic brand names, such as Whirlpool, Faber, and Electrolux.
Ikea stocks a range of white goods, from fridges and freezers to washing machines and dishwashers. However, the key difference between these appliances versus those found in big name stores is that they're designed to fit seamlessly with the modular design and dimensions of IKEA kitchens. This means the fridges often have a slimline or compact appearance, which allows them to be hidden away behind cabinetry or used as standalone products that don't interrupt the flow of a cooking area. They also tend to have a no-frills aesthetic, like this basic LAGAN fridge freezer unit priced at $749, and don't include extras like water dispensers, which might make you believe they aren't as good as an expensive branded counterpart. That said, they are useful for maximizing space in a small kitchen.
The serial number of your IKEA fridge will reveal its provenance
The online details of IKEA's line of refrigerators mention the measurements, features, and dimensions of each appliance, but they don't include the specific name of the manufacturer. However, the IKEA website does state that patrons can "find the manufacturer name, model, and serial number on the rating plate, usually located inside the appliance" of those items produced by external vendors that aren't working properly. It appears that the FARSKHET fridge, which IKEA has since discontinued, was made by a Chinese manufacturer called Midea, which luckily still stocks replacement parts on its website. According to customers on Reddit, Midea also manufactures the OVERSKADLIG French door refrigerator. This product has a stainless steel front and is still available online, priced at just over $3000.
IKEA's freestanding refrigerators come in stainless steel and white finishes, matching most kitchen designs. Meanwhile, the integrated versions are designed to fit inside a cabinet, so the colorway isn't a vital consideration. If you do opt to purchase your fridge from IKEA, rest assured that most models come with a five-year warranty (note that LAGAN and TILLREDA appliances come with a shorter two-year warranty). Meanwhile, Costco fridges are covered for only two years as standard, so purchasing from IKEA might be a better bet if you want the security of a longer warranty. No matter which brand of appliance you select, the weekly organization tip for a tidier fridge is to rotate older items to the front.