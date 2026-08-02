Your IKEA Refrigerator Could Be Made By One Of These Classic Brands

Ikea kitchens are both stylish and ergonomic, but the biggest selling point might just be their budget-friendly price. However, if you're thinking of revamping your cooking space and are worried that an IKEA refrigerator might not be as good as a premium branded item, we've got some insider info to help you make your decision. Some of the external vendors that the Swedish home store uses to make its appliances actually include classic brand names, such as Whirlpool, Faber, and Electrolux.

Ikea stocks a range of white goods, from fridges and freezers to washing machines and dishwashers. However, the key difference between these appliances versus those found in big name stores is that they're designed to fit seamlessly with the modular design and dimensions of IKEA kitchens. This means the fridges often have a slimline or compact appearance, which allows them to be hidden away behind cabinetry or used as standalone products that don't interrupt the flow of a cooking area. They also tend to have a no-frills aesthetic, like this basic LAGAN fridge freezer unit priced at $749, and don't include extras like water dispensers, which might make you believe they aren't as good as an expensive branded counterpart. That said, they are useful for maximizing space in a small kitchen.