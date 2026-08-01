The Simple Great Depression-Era Sandwich That We Still Eat Today

Sandwiches are one of the most important culinary inventions; talk amongst yourselves. These portable, handheld meals make eating on the go a breeze. And one sandwich that may seem retro and make you feel like humming a few bars of Elvis Presley's "A Little Less Conversation" when you bite into it is the peanut butter and banana version of this staple. This comfort food combines creamy or crunchy peanut butter with thin slices of bananas on basic white bread. Sounds yummy, right? People certainly thought so in the 1930s.

While it's not the perfect peanut butter and jelly, the peanut butter and banana sandwich found stardom during the Great Depression when scarcity inspired simple and cheap food to satiate empty stomachs. Thankfully, it never really went out of style. However, not everyone used peanut butter to hold this sandwich together. In fact, if you are from the South, banana sandwiches featured mayonnaise as the spread of choice. As the French would say, "Chacun à son goût." But regardless of what was used, the point is, people used what ingredients were inexpensive and readily available, transforming ordinary items into hearty meals.