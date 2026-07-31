The Old-School Kitchen Tool That Poached Eggs To Perfection
The technique used to poach an egg can be deeply personal. It is not a skill for the faint of heart. This is why, if you are not a professional chef, you may want to consider an old-school piece of cookware people stopped using to get the job done. Some items you can outfit your kitchen with may not be considered essential kitchen tools, but that doesn't mean they don't have a place in your bag of cooking tricks. One piece of culinary gear that you should consider having on hand is an egg poacher pan.
An egg poacher pan delivers consistent, perfectly cooked poached eggs that are runny and soft. Other advantages include no broken yolks, spreading egg whites, or sticking to the pan. This is why, when you are cooking for a crowd for a Sunday brunch or relaxed weekend breakfast, this gadget can be your best friend. Traditional poached eggs are cooked directly in simmering water. An egg poacher pan uses individual cups for the cracked eggs. This pan is placed over a pot of boiling water and covered. These cooking conditions result in a cloud of puffy, cooked egg whites that encompass a runny yolk.
How it works and alternative methods
Egg poacher pans are pretty straightforward. In most instances, they consist of a skillet-looking pan with a removable insert pan that can hold anywhere from two to six eggs. About an inch of water is placed in the skillet. A lid is placed over the pan, which allows the eggs to steam. The amount of time they cook really depends on how runny you like the yolks. Eight minutes tends to be the sweet spot, but it might be a little bit of trial and error to find what you like. That said, you can expect a compact, uniform poached egg that is round and firm.
Of course, while an egg poacher pan is a convenient gadget that will make breakfast way more fun, it isn't the only option. Many people like to make poached eggs the old-fashioned way. This means bringing a pot of water to a gentle simmer and adding a splash of vinegar and some salt before dropping in a cracked egg. Pro tip for using this method: Choose fresh eggs. The egg white will be thicker and fluffier. It will take you between three and four minutes to achieve perfection.