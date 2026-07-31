The Old-School Kitchen Tool That Poached Eggs To Perfection

The technique used to poach an egg can be deeply personal. It is not a skill for the faint of heart. This is why, if you are not a professional chef, you may want to consider an old-school piece of cookware people stopped using to get the job done. Some items you can outfit your kitchen with may not be considered essential kitchen tools, but that doesn't mean they don't have a place in your bag of cooking tricks. One piece of culinary gear that you should consider having on hand is an egg poacher pan.

An egg poacher pan delivers consistent, perfectly cooked poached eggs that are runny and soft. Other advantages include no broken yolks, spreading egg whites, or sticking to the pan. This is why, when you are cooking for a crowd for a Sunday brunch or relaxed weekend breakfast, this gadget can be your best friend. Traditional poached eggs are cooked directly in simmering water. An egg poacher pan uses individual cups for the cracked eggs. This pan is placed over a pot of boiling water and covered. These cooking conditions result in a cloud of puffy, cooked egg whites that encompass a runny yolk.