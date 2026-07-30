For A Richer Chocolate Syrup, Add A Dash Of This Powder
A drizzle of chocolate syrup can transform a basic bowl of vanilla ice cream into a luxurious dessert. Meant to create a fudgy coating on the surface of the cold ice cream, the best chocolate syrups have a concentrated quality, which means a little goes a long way. But that's not to say there's no room for improvement. To boost the intensity of your syrup and bring out the richest chocolate flavor, we recommend adding a dash of espresso powder.
If you're a keen baker, you might have come across chocolate cake recipes that call for a shot of espresso to be added to the batter. Once baked, the finished cake doesn't taste like coffee at all, but its chocolate flavor is somehow deeper. Similarly, a dash of espresso powder is the secret for rich, flavorful chocolate liqueur. The magic happens because espresso powder enhances and intensifies the taste of chocolate, resulting in a complex flavor that can't be beat. Both coffee and cacao beans are roasted in similar ways, giving them shared flavor profiles and aromatic compounds, like bitter, sweet, and earthy undertones. And it couldn't be easier to make your own espresso-laced chocolate syrup.
How to add espresso powder to chocolate syrup
Begin by preparing a homemade chocolate sauce by heating water, sugar, and a quality cocoa powder together and mixing until smooth. Then sprinkle in a dash of espresso powder and stir it through. The powder is highly concentrated, so a small amount will do the trick, but if you want a bigger hit of caffeine and nutty aroma, feel free to experiment until you find that sweet spot. A good rule of thumb is to use just a pinch if you simply want to highlight the flavor of the chocolate; any more than that and the taste of coffee will start to come through. To make the job easier, add some store-bought chocolate syrup to a bowl and mix in a small amount of espresso powder until combined. The winner in our ranking of 10 chocolate syrup brands was Trader's Joe's Midnight Moo syrup, so we'll suggest that, but you can employ the same method using any brand of chocolate syrup that's sitting in your pantry.
As coffee and chocolate have a mutual reciprocity, this hack works the other way around too. For a richer cup of coffee, add a drizzle of chocolate syrup! The sweetness of the chocolate balances out any bitterness in the coffee, producing a gloriously smooth and subtle mocha. Finish with a dusting of cocoa for a hot beverage that looks and tastes as good as a barista-made cup of Joe.