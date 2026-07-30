For A Richer Chocolate Syrup, Add A Dash Of This Powder

A drizzle of chocolate syrup can transform a basic bowl of vanilla ice cream into a luxurious dessert. Meant to create a fudgy coating on the surface of the cold ice cream, the best chocolate syrups have a concentrated quality, which means a little goes a long way. But that's not to say there's no room for improvement. To boost the intensity of your syrup and bring out the richest chocolate flavor, we recommend adding a dash of espresso powder.

If you're a keen baker, you might have come across chocolate cake recipes that call for a shot of espresso to be added to the batter. Once baked, the finished cake doesn't taste like coffee at all, but its chocolate flavor is somehow deeper. Similarly, a dash of espresso powder is the secret for rich, flavorful chocolate liqueur. The magic happens because espresso powder enhances and intensifies the taste of chocolate, resulting in a complex flavor that can't be beat. Both coffee and cacao beans are roasted in similar ways, giving them shared flavor profiles and aromatic compounds, like bitter, sweet, and earthy undertones. And it couldn't be easier to make your own espresso-laced chocolate syrup.