Why Your Whole Foods Bakery Cake May Not Taste Like It Used To
A Whole Foods cake was once comparable to one from your local bakery. Fluffy, fresh layers of sponge were the hallmark of the store's bakery department, making the cakes reliable in a pinch for any birthday. If you feel like those days are long gone, you're not alone. On Reddit, people have noticed a change, with one customer writing, "the berry chantilly tastes different — not as fresh." According to posters who say they are employees of Whole Foods, the change came when Amazon bought the high-end grocery store in 2017.
According to the employees, the key change to Whole Foods' cakes is that they are no longer baked from scratch in-store, but are now just assembled and decorated with sponge layers shipped in. "Everything went from scratch to bases and pre-made product," wrote one poster. They go on to excoriate the new owners, writing, "My experience with the bakery post-Amazon is that they are trying to cut corners wildly." According to another Reddit poster who claims to be on the bakery team, the layers show up at the store frozen. This may be why it takes 48 hours for the store to make you a custom cake.
The problem is more than just frozen cakes
If Whole Foods just switched to frozen sponge cakes after Amazon bought them, that wouldn't be too bad. You can freeze whole cakes with minimal degradation, especially if the process is done quickly in an industrial kitchen. According to one Reddit comment from someone who says they are an employee, the issues go beyond the sponge: "We used to make ganache in-house. Now it's shipped to us, with a bunch of unnecessary added ingredients that don't belong in there (basically, cheap filler). They replaced the caramel with something that looks, smells, and tastes nothing like caramel."
In 2024, Whole Foods had to fix a controversial change the store made to the viral Chantilly Cake. Fresh fruit was replaced with jam, and customers rebelled. Eventually, the store returned to the fresher ingredients. On Reddit, this fiasco is held up as proof that the choices Amazon makes for Whole Foods are a rollback on the quality the store was once known for. However, some posters take a more positive view: if people speak up, the store is willing to fix its mistakes.