5 Best New Chocolate Candies Of 2026 (So Far)

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Chocolate lovers, candy connoisseurs, and anyone with a sweet tooth, it's time to clear some space in your candy stash. Brands large and small have already released a variety of goodies this year that would impress Willy Wonka himself. Whether you're the kind of candy lover who grabs every limited-edition release, hunts down the latest viral candy, or is loyal to anything the big brands are churning out, there's something for everyone in this lineup.

So far in 2026, there have been bold, creative flavor combinations, chocolates that play on our love of nostalgia, and even some that pair different textures together. These newcomers are already creating a stir on social media and rival some of the longtime favorites. We selected five of the best chocolate candies released this year that deserve space in your pantry (or by your bedside if you're a midnight snacker). Be on the lookout for these at your local supermarket chain on your next shopping trip.