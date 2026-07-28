5 Best New Chocolate Candies Of 2026 (So Far)
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Chocolate lovers, candy connoisseurs, and anyone with a sweet tooth, it's time to clear some space in your candy stash. Brands large and small have already released a variety of goodies this year that would impress Willy Wonka himself. Whether you're the kind of candy lover who grabs every limited-edition release, hunts down the latest viral candy, or is loyal to anything the big brands are churning out, there's something for everyone in this lineup.
So far in 2026, there have been bold, creative flavor combinations, chocolates that play on our love of nostalgia, and even some that pair different textures together. These newcomers are already creating a stir on social media and rival some of the longtime favorites. We selected five of the best chocolate candies released this year that deserve space in your pantry (or by your bedside if you're a midnight snacker). Be on the lookout for these at your local supermarket chain on your next shopping trip.
Campfire S'mores Milk Chocolate Bar
This Campfire S'mores Milk Chocolate Bar from Whole Foods is a tasty summer treat for cozy nights spent around a bonfire or to enjoy after a feast of burgers and barbecue. Imported from Belgium, it blends creamy Belgian milk chocolate with crunchy biscuit pieces, caramelized almonds for a buttery crunch, and pillowy marshmallow puffs that perfectly encapsulate s'mores in each bite. With 30 percent cacao, the chocolate strikes a perfect balance between sweetness and depth that adults and kids alike can enjoy.
While no roasting is required, you could pair it with the Whole Foods 365 graham crackers and large marshmallows pack for a truly indulgent s'mores experience. The Campfire S'mores Milk Chocolate Bar is one of four candy bars the upscale grocer released in June under its label, including brownie and berries, caramel milk chocolate, and toffee pecan pretzel.
Buy a 4.9-ounce Campfire S'mores Milk Chocolate Bar from Whole Foods Market for $5.49.
Milk Chocolate Bar with Almonds and Honey Nuggets
Another bar imported from Belgium, this Trader Joe's treat was released earlier this year to rave reviews. For My Trader Joe's List, a food blogger over on Facebook, it was one of her new favorite Trader Joe's sweets. "I'm usually reaching for dark chocolate, but this was so good," she said in a recent post. "This new Milk Chocolate Bar with Whole Almonds & Honey Nuggets instantly reminded me of a Toblerone."
The store has partnered with one of its longtime chocolate suppliers to create this milk chocolate candy bar, made with whole almonds, sea salt, and crunchy honey nuggets. Almond lovers will really enjoy this candy bar, as they make up 15 percent of its recipe. The chocolate bar is randomly scored into small and large rectangles to easily break off a piece to share with a friend or for a random snack break.
Priced at $2.99, this 6-ounce candy is the perfect combo of salty, sweet, and crunchy.
M&M's Caramel Pop'd Freeze Dried Chocolate
M&M came in hot earlier this year by launching a new flavor to its lineup of futuristic freeze-dried chocolate candies. Mars Wrigley North America, the manufacturer that produces M&M's, announced the new product in October 2025. This bite-sized treat features the classic M&M colorful chocolate shell with a crunchy, freeze-dried, caramel-flavored candy inside.
The brand's caramel M&M's have been a longtime fan favorite, and with the introduction of the popular POP'd line in 2024 and novelty candies trending upward, the company wanted to tap into all of that for its latest release. The airy, tiny treat has over 100 five-star reviews on Target's website. "I am trying my best not to eat the whole bag," said one reviewer. "Really hope they do this with more of the flavors!"
Grab a 5.5-ounce pouch of M&M's Caramel Pop'd Freeze Dried Chocolate at Target for $4.99.
RUSSELL STOVER American Style Milk Chocolate Candy Bar with Peanut Butter & Kataifi
Russell Stover released these new sweets in time for America's 250th anniversary celebration. The tiny treats are coated in milk chocolate with a kataifi pastry and peanut butter filling. Kataifi is a sweet, shredded phyllo dough traditionally used in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean pastries. It's had quite the moment these last few years as a viral sensation on social media for its crunchy core inside pistachio Dubai chocolate bars. Russel Stover cashed in on the trend by fusing the ever-popular Dubai-style treat with its American milk chocolates and swapped out pistachios for peanuts.
These chocolatey sweets are already a hit on social media. "The salty-sweet situation going on is like 10/10," commented one food blogger on Instagram. "It's got a nice little crunch. The peanut butter balances well with the chocolate." The bag comes with seven individually wrapped pieces of candy and recommends chilling them before indulging.
Buy a 4-ounce bag of the Russell Stover American Style Milk Chocolate Candy Bars at Kroger for $9.99.
REESE'S Big Cup Marshmallow Candy
REESE'S also jumped in on one of the popular food trends of the year: nostalgia. In April, it released this marshmallow cup, along with a strawberry PB&J cup, to capture the flavors of favorite childhood snacks. The marshmallow peanut butter mashup was also one of the brand's most requested flavors on social media. The candy features the classic chocolate peanut butter cup that Reese's is known for, with a layer of marshmallow filling. Chocolate lovers can get it in standard big cup size, snack-sized bags, or king big cups.
The big cup marshmallow has nearly 300 five-star reviews on Walmart's website. "Was curious how marshmallow would work with the classic peanut butter and chocolate combo, and honestly they were way better than I expected," said one reviewer. "The marshmallow layer gives them a soft, sweet flavor that kind of reminds me of a s'mores dessert without needing a campfire. If you already love regular REESE'S cups, this feels like a fun upgrade instead of a completely different candy." The marshmallow flavor is a limited-time release, so stock up on it now before it disappears!
Buy the REESE'S Big Cup Marshmallow Candy Bar at Walmart for $2.78.