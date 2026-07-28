9 Fruity Chocolate Candies To Look For On Your Next Shopping Trip
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Chocolate will always steal the show in whatever treat it's in, but it has a co-star that also deserves to share the limelight: fruit-based chocolate candies! They don't get nearly as much credit as they deserve. From chocolate-covered strawberries to fondue and other treats with a fruity flair, fruit and chocolate are a hit at just about any function and are always a crowd-pleaser.
The candy aisles at your local grocery store offer a wide range of options. Whether it's tart raspberry wrapped in dark chocolate, a cherry surprise inside a truffle, or citrus notes that add another layer of flavor to ordinary milk chocolate, there's something for whatever fruity flavor combination you're craving.
However, not every bar or bag of confections deserves a space in your cart. Some nail the balance between fruit and chocolate, while others are too artificial-tasting or absurdly sweet. The best options deliver a decadent and bright contrast in every bite. We narrowed down the top nine fruity chocolate candies to snag on your next shopping trip.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut Milk Chocolate Candy Bar
Cadbury's Dairy Milk bars are some of the brand's most popular options. This milk chocolate bar contains raisins and almonds, so you can enjoy a tasty mix of salty, fruity, and sweet flavors.
Buy a 3.5-ounce Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut Milk Chocolate Candy Bar at Walmart for $2.97.
Brookside Dark Chocolate and Pomegranate Flavored Candy
Brookside is known for its dark chocolate-covered fruit candies. These pomegranate-filled chocolates are a perfect, healthy, sweet snack that are great for an energy boost on a hiking trip or as a quick midday pick-me-up.
Buy a 3-ounce bag of Brookside Dark Chocolate and Pomegranate Flavored Candy at Walmart for $3.48.
Hu Kitchen Chocolate-Covered Sour Goldenberry Hunks
Hu Kitchen is an organic, fair-trade brand that makes its chocolate bars with minimal ingredients. All of the company's products are free of refined sugar and only contain cacao, unrefined coconut sugar, and cocoa butter. These vegan treats feature dark chocolate wrapped around organic sour goldenberries.
Buy a 4-ounce bag of Hu Kitchen Chocolate-Covered Sour Goldenberry Hunks at Whole Foods for $8.59.
Lindt Excellence Intense Orange Dark Chocolate Bar
This one's for all the citrus and chocolate fans out there! Lindt's Intense Orange bar combines a full-bodied dark chocolate with orange flavors and almond slivers in delicious squares.
Buy the Lindt Excellence Intense Orange Dark Chocolate Bar at Walmart for $5.78.
Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Raspberry Squares
Ghirardelli is a household name — and for good reason. The brand's diverse line offers something for every chocolate lover, and these chocolate and raspberry squares are no exception. Each candy is made with a tart raspberry filling that is coated in dark chocolate.
Buy a 5.32-ounce bag of Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Raspberry Squares at Kroger for $7.99.
ChocCart Exotic Mango & Passion Fruit Chocolate Bar
ChocCart delivers a truly decadent and fruity confection with its Dubai chocolate bar, featuring a tropical mango and passion fruit cream filling. Made with the viral, crispy Knafeh center, the fruity bar is coated in milk chocolate.
Buy a two-pack of ChocCart Exotic Mango & Passion Fruit Chocolate Bars at Walmart for $22.99.
Milka Strawberry Chocolate Bar
Milka is known for its iconic Alpine milk, bright purple packaging, and purple cow mascot. The brand's strawberry chocolate bar features a rich Alpine milk coating, a yogurt-strawberry cream filling, and strawberry pieces.
Buy a two-pack of the Milka Strawberry Chocolate Bar at Walmart for about $11.89.
Christopher's Big Cherry Milk Chocolate Candy
Christopher's Big Cherry is a tiny but mighty treat. The chocolate-covered confection was introduced by the Ben Myerson Candy Company, which Jelly Belly Candy Co later acquired. The fruit candy features a mound of milk chocolate sprinkled with roasted peanuts, a whole maraschino cherry inside, and a rich cream at its center. This is one of many old-school chocolate bars you can purchase at Cracker Barrel.
Individual sizes can be found at World Market, but you can buy a case of Christopher's Big Cherry Milk Chocolate Candy at Walmart for $43.19.
Terry's Milk Chocolate Orange
No list of fruity chocolate candies would be complete without the original chocolate orange. A staple during the holidays, Terry's Milk Chocolate Orange has delighted chocolate lovers since 1932. The orange-shaped treat features milk chocolate infused with natural orange flavor and splits into 20 sections for sharing or saving for later.
Walgreens offers single packs of Terry's Milk Chocolate Orange for $3.92, but you can buy a two-pack at Walmart for $7.84.