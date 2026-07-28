9 Fruity Chocolate Candies To Look For On Your Next Shopping Trip

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Chocolate will always steal the show in whatever treat it's in, but it has a co-star that also deserves to share the limelight: fruit-based chocolate candies! They don't get nearly as much credit as they deserve. From chocolate-covered strawberries to fondue and other treats with a fruity flair, fruit and chocolate are a hit at just about any function and are always a crowd-pleaser.

The candy aisles at your local grocery store offer a wide range of options. Whether it's tart raspberry wrapped in dark chocolate, a cherry surprise inside a truffle, or citrus notes that add another layer of flavor to ordinary milk chocolate, there's something for whatever fruity flavor combination you're craving.

However, not every bar or bag of confections deserves a space in your cart. Some nail the balance between fruit and chocolate, while others are too artificial-tasting or absurdly sweet. The best options deliver a decadent and bright contrast in every bite. We narrowed down the top nine fruity chocolate candies to snag on your next shopping trip.