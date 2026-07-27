The State That Produces The Most Watermelon In The US

Summer wouldn't be the same without watermelon. All those backyard pool parties and barbecues you are planning set up an expectation that slices of this fruit will be on hand for noshing. It's cool, crisp, refreshing, and eating watermelon is as hydrating as a glass of water. But have you ever wondered what state in the U.S. grows the most? Well, wonder no more because, according to World Population Review, the great state of Georgia holds the current title.

Georgia, also known as the state where Justin Bieber gets his peaches, is the "Watermelon Capital of the World." The state has around 35,000 acres focused on watermelon production and produces over 200 million pounds of watermelon each year. It's such a thing that the Georgia Agricultural Commissioner recently declared July as Georgia Grown Watermelon Month.

And of course, there always has to be one overachieving city that makes all the others pale in comparison. For Georgia, that's Cordele. In fact, every year the town hosts a watermelon festival in June to celebrate the harvest and the workers who ensure Americans are able to enjoy this favorite summertime food.