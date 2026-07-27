The State That Produces The Most Watermelon In The US
Summer wouldn't be the same without watermelon. All those backyard pool parties and barbecues you are planning set up an expectation that slices of this fruit will be on hand for noshing. It's cool, crisp, refreshing, and eating watermelon is as hydrating as a glass of water. But have you ever wondered what state in the U.S. grows the most? Well, wonder no more because, according to World Population Review, the great state of Georgia holds the current title.
Georgia, also known as the state where Justin Bieber gets his peaches, is the "Watermelon Capital of the World." The state has around 35,000 acres focused on watermelon production and produces over 200 million pounds of watermelon each year. It's such a thing that the Georgia Agricultural Commissioner recently declared July as Georgia Grown Watermelon Month.
And of course, there always has to be one overachieving city that makes all the others pale in comparison. For Georgia, that's Cordele. In fact, every year the town hosts a watermelon festival in June to celebrate the harvest and the workers who ensure Americans are able to enjoy this favorite summertime food.
Florida runs a close second
Of course, Georgia isn't the only state that specializes in Watermelon production. While the watermelon originated in Africa, it arrived on the Florida coast in the 1500s. And this state gets a crown, too. Its watermelon output is not far behind the Peach State. In 2024 alone, 26,000 acres of land in Florida were dedicated to this fruit. The Sunshine State grows around 30% of America's watermelon supply. It is such an important part of Florida's identity, it crowns a Watermelon Queen each year.
But regardless of whether you get a watermelon from Georgia or Florida, the best time to gobble up these juicy fruits is between May and September. And don't worry, there are plenty of wonderful ways to eat more watermelon during the summer if you need inspiration. Chop it up and make a watermelon and feta cheese salad or take that red fruit and blend it to make a refreshing watermelon granita.