The Power Levels On Your Microwave, Explained

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Many of us have never actually adjusted the power settings on our microwave. It's most likely because the majority of us fall for one of the many microwave myths out there: that a lower power level means the microwave is cooking with less energy. But the "High" setting on your microwave is best reserved for soup, not pizza (unless you like cardboard). The truth is, using the proper power settings on your microwave can actually prevent you from ending up with a burrito that's like lava on the outside and icy cold inside, and it only takes a little effort to understand the settings.

Like all appliances, knowing what the settings mean on your microwave can help you cook with it more efficiently. Often, we tend to treat our microwaves like a toaster: pop the food in and cook. When we really should be thinking of this cooking appliance more like an air fryer. It has power settings for a reason.

According to Whirlpool's website, "A typical microwave has around 5–10 different power settings, and each level has a specific cooking purpose." Generally speaking, the higher power settings are meant for cooking food with higher water content, medium settings are better for reheating and cooking starches, and lower settings are best for gentle warming or defrosting. Properly following these standards is not only a great way to get the most use out of your microwave, but it can also help you get better-tasting meals.