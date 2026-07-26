The Best Sam's Club Bakery Cookies To Stock Up On, According To Reddit
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Sam's Club has plenty of cookies on offer, from the classic chocolate chunk to the cute mini candy variety. However, there's one particular type that shoppers should stock up on given their excellent reviews: the Member's Mark Heart Shaped Cutout Cookies. While these cookies didn't quite make our ranking of the best bakery treats at Sam Club, they have a diehard fan following on Reddit. In fact, if we had to decide which bakery reigns supreme between Costco and Sam's Club off of the reviews alone, we'd go with Sam's Club given the level of customer devotion these confections have acquired.
For instance, one Redditor joked, "I hate these stupid cookies so much, they've ruined my life. My family won't speak to me anymore because I keep asking if we can get more stupid heart cookies. Every season or holiday, these life altering cookies find their way to the shelves of Sam's Club, further fueling my spiral into addiction." Meanwhile, another said, "OMG ... those are like huge circus animal cookies!"
A pack of 15 Member's Mark Heart Shaped Cutout Cookies at Sam's Club costs $10.92, which includes five cookies each that are frosted in either pale pink, cream, or red-colored icing. Every cookie is made of a shortbread base, prepared with both margarine and flavored butter. They're finished off with a criss-cross drizzle.
Buy Sam's Club heart shaped cookies in bulk to make a saving
One Redditor who worked in the bakery department at Sam's Club explained that the cookies arrive frozen and are simply thawed in-house before they're packaged up, just like the cupcakes, pies, bagels, and brownies. Another said that customers can buy whole boxes and simply collect them at Sam's club pick up, making them cheaper per piece (144 cookies for $60, or $0.04 per cookie). Seeing as the cookies don't need to be baked, it makes sense to purchase in a larger quantity and stash them away in the freezer, if you have the space, and pull them out to defrost whenever the mood strikes. Sam's Club carries the same variety of cookies in a star shape, too, which are inspired by the American flag and come in red, white, and blue. We're guessing it's likely that you can purchase these in bulk as well.
Butter cookies are simple to make and require only butter, sugar, flour, and a flavoring. The tricky part is waiting for them to cool and icing them smoothly. Given that you can purchase ready-made packages for such an affordable price, it makes sense to go for the easier option, especially as the heart-shaped treats have almost 300 five-star reviews on the Sam's Club website.