The Best Sam's Club Bakery Cookies To Stock Up On, According To Reddit

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Sam's Club has plenty of cookies on offer, from the classic chocolate chunk to the cute mini candy variety. However, there's one particular type that shoppers should stock up on given their excellent reviews: the Member's Mark Heart Shaped Cutout Cookies. While these cookies didn't quite make our ranking of the best bakery treats at Sam Club, they have a diehard fan following on Reddit. In fact, if we had to decide which bakery reigns supreme between Costco and Sam's Club off of the reviews alone, we'd go with Sam's Club given the level of customer devotion these confections have acquired.

For instance, one Redditor joked, "I hate these stupid cookies so much, they've ruined my life. My family won't speak to me anymore because I keep asking if we can get more stupid heart cookies. Every season or holiday, these life altering cookies find their way to the shelves of Sam's Club, further fueling my spiral into addiction." Meanwhile, another said, "OMG ... those are like huge circus animal cookies!"

A pack of 15 Member's Mark Heart Shaped Cutout Cookies at Sam's Club costs $10.92, which includes five cookies each that are frosted in either pale pink, cream, or red-colored icing. Every cookie is made of a shortbread base, prepared with both margarine and flavored butter. They're finished off with a criss-cross drizzle.