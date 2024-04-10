Forget Chocolate-Covered Strawberries. Fill Them With Whipped Cream Instead

Next to using the bright red fruits to make a batch of roasted strawberry muffins or easy berry pie, fresh strawberries are easily enjoyed with only a few subtle additions. Take a lavish platter of handmade chocolate-covered strawberries, for example. The complex flavor notes of quality chocolate paired with the bright taste of strawberries are a classic match made in dessert heaven. However, if you're looking for a new way to transform your next strawberry haul into an easy-to-prepare dessert, try making individual berries and cream.

It's as easy as cutting holes into fresh strawberries with a paring knife and spraying store-bought whipped cream inside, though you should consider putting in the effort to make homemade vanilla whipped cream if you can. If you do go the home-whipped route, look for the cream to form stiff peaks before filling your berries. While you can try and fill them with a small spoon or butter knife, you're better off using a pastry bag with a small tip.

Although this dessert may seem simple and foolproof, whipped cream doesn't last forever. The trapped air that forms during the mixing process eventually escapes. The juice from strawberries may speed up this process, causing whipped cream to weep and lose its texture over time. Homemade whipped cream lasts two to three days when stored properly in the refrigerator. Yet, for cream-filled strawberries, you may want to stabilize whipped cream with specific ingredients for longer-lasting results.