These Grocery Brand Cookies Are A Convincing Girl Scouts Dupe
Cookie lovers count the days for Girl Scout cookie season. Boxes of Thin Mints, Tagalongs, and Do-si-dos cannot find our pantries quick enough. However, if you are a fan of Samoas or the Caramel DeLites, which are the same Girl Scout cookies that have different names depending on where you live, you can find the perfect copycat at Kroger Grocery Store to tide you over. This is real. No jokes.
The Girl Scout version of these cookies has a crisp shortbread base, followed by a layer of caramel, a sprinkle of coconut, and perfectly drizzled chocolate stripes. The Kroger dupe of this product is one of the best that we've seen and tasted. Its packaging is simple, with the name describing exactly what they are: Kroger Coconut and Caramel Fudge Cookies. They are described as being crunchy and use rich fudge, caramel, and sweet coconut. They are the perfect combination of chewy and crisp. The cookies are sold in 8.5-ounce packages. They sell for just $3.29 a package, which is quite a savings compared to the real thing, which will set you back $6.
Reviewers love Kroger's Coconut and Caramel Fudge Cookies
Of course, the proof is in how they taste, and Kroger shoppers posted reviews saying, "These are soooo good! They taste better than the Girl Scout brand, and they're about half the price!! Win, win situation here!" Reddit is all for the cheaper store brand as well. One member of this community shared that the beauty goes beyond the price, typing, "Same thing as Samoas, but they're available year-round and much cheaper." Well, unless they sell out. One Kroger reviewer noted, "They are super delicious but my store fails to keep them in stock!" That's a fair complaint.
Still, if you can't find these cookies at Kroger, you can always comb the internet for a copycat recipe so you can make your favorite Girl Scout cookies at home. This may be even a better option. Making your own provides the opportunity to control just how chocolatey they are. You can even switch out milk chocolate for dark for a slightly different taste. And this also allows you to use as much gooey caramel and toasted coconut as you want.