These Grocery Brand Cookies Are A Convincing Girl Scouts Dupe

Cookie lovers count the days for Girl Scout cookie season. Boxes of Thin Mints, Tagalongs, and Do-si-dos cannot find our pantries quick enough. However, if you are a fan of Samoas or the Caramel DeLites, which are the same Girl Scout cookies that have different names depending on where you live, you can find the perfect copycat at Kroger Grocery Store to tide you over. This is real. No jokes.

The Girl Scout version of these cookies has a crisp shortbread base, followed by a layer of caramel, a sprinkle of coconut, and perfectly drizzled chocolate stripes. The Kroger dupe of this product is one of the best that we've seen and tasted. Its packaging is simple, with the name describing exactly what they are: Kroger Coconut and Caramel Fudge Cookies. They are described as being crunchy and use rich fudge, caramel, and sweet coconut. They are the perfect combination of chewy and crisp. The cookies are sold in 8.5-ounce packages. They sell for just $3.29 a package, which is quite a savings compared to the real thing, which will set you back $6.