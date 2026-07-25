The Best Costco Dip Is A Kirkland Classic

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Costco has built an empire with its Kirkland brand, and you can find its name on everything from rotisserie chicken to leggings to vodka. Customers have come to love, trust, and even prefer the Kirkland brand over more expensive, name-brand alternatives (you can even find Kirkland products in stores other than Costco). That confidence carries over to Kirkland's extensive variety of refrigerated, party-friendly dips. In a sea of tasty dips, one dip stands out in the crowd, and that is the Kirkland Signature Organic Chunky Guacamole.

Crowned as the best-tasting option in our ranking of nine Costco dips, the Kirkland guac comes in individually-sized containers, making it the perfect size for an afternoon snack or for sharing with party guests. The organic dip, which is made from hand-scooped Hass avocados, retails for less than $15. It's the ideal partner for dipping salty tortilla chips and sliced veggies, or spreading on a toasty piece of bread for some homemade avocado toast.