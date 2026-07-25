The Best Costco Dip Is A Kirkland Classic
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Costco has built an empire with its Kirkland brand, and you can find its name on everything from rotisserie chicken to leggings to vodka. Customers have come to love, trust, and even prefer the Kirkland brand over more expensive, name-brand alternatives (you can even find Kirkland products in stores other than Costco). That confidence carries over to Kirkland's extensive variety of refrigerated, party-friendly dips. In a sea of tasty dips, one dip stands out in the crowd, and that is the Kirkland Signature Organic Chunky Guacamole.
Crowned as the best-tasting option in our ranking of nine Costco dips, the Kirkland guac comes in individually-sized containers, making it the perfect size for an afternoon snack or for sharing with party guests. The organic dip, which is made from hand-scooped Hass avocados, retails for less than $15. It's the ideal partner for dipping salty tortilla chips and sliced veggies, or spreading on a toasty piece of bread for some homemade avocado toast.
What is so great about Kirkland guacamole?
We don't all have time to make guacamole from scratch (but wouldn't it be nice if we did?). For those days when a store-bought dip makes life easier, Kirkland's option delivers. Kirkland's Signature Organic Chunky Guacamole is so beloved, it even has a Reddit thread dedicated to it, with the original poster saying, "Impulse bought the [Kirkland] organic chunky guac packets as they are the perfect size for a little snack for $15. They're quite good! Worth a shot if you like guac. Nothing beats fresh but for the convenience this is a good compromise."
The dip comes in a package of 16 single serve cups. The guacamole is packed with flavorful ingredients like tomatoes, onions, jalapeño peppers, and garlic. One reviewer on the Costco website called it "simply delicious," saying, "This guacamole is by far our favorite. All the different flavors just pop." Between its top shelf ingredients, convenient packaging, and memorable flavors, it's no surprise this Kirkland favorite has earned a permanent spot in many shoppers' Costco carts.