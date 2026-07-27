Order Chick-Fil-A's Secret Ice Cream Sandwich With This Tip
Fast food doesn't get much better than Chick-fil-A chicken sandwiches topped with pickles and those iconic waffle fries. Well, except if you add a little dessert to cap it off. That's where this quick service restaurant's secret ice cream sandwich enters the scene. It really isn't a single menu item, but rather it is a cup of its vanilla soft serve Icedream — yes, we know Chick-fil-A ice cream cannot be called ice cream on a technicality — and two cookies combined together to create a DIY ice cream sandwich.
Simply take one cookie, dump your cup of ice cream onto it, and top it with the second cookie. Smoosh it down gently so the ice cream flattens ever so slightly, but not so that it drips out of your sandwich, et voilà, you're in business. It doesn't get much easier. And don't worry, no one will judge. Chick-fil-A showcased an employee doing this exact hack in an Instagram reel. But this isn't the only ice cream sandwich you can make.
Chick-fil-A has other ice cream sandwich recipes
Chick-fil-A encourages its fans to use its seasonal ice cream and cookies to create other ice cream sandwiches to satisfy their sweet cravings in the privacy of their own homes. When it's peach season, the fast food chain has peach milkshakes on the menu. Order a few; only be sure to hold the whipped cream and cherry. Make some sugar cookies in your own kitchen and create a peach Icedream sandwich.
During the holidays, you can order a tray of Chick-fil-A chocolate chunk cookies, grab some of the chain's ice cream or pick out a quart of your favorite brand of vanilla ice cream, along with some candy canes for crushing, and make Chick-fil-A peppermint chocolate chunk ice cream sandwiches. That said, a note to the wise. If the cookies are still warm when you get them, you should let them cool. The heat that makes these cookies feel like they came right out of the oven will cause your Icedream to melt.