Order Chick-Fil-A's Secret Ice Cream Sandwich With This Tip

Fast food doesn't get much better than Chick-fil-A chicken sandwiches topped with pickles and those iconic waffle fries. Well, except if you add a little dessert to cap it off. That's where this quick service restaurant's secret ice cream sandwich enters the scene. It really isn't a single menu item, but rather it is a cup of its vanilla soft serve Icedream — yes, we know Chick-fil-A ice cream cannot be called ice cream on a technicality — and two cookies combined together to create a DIY ice cream sandwich.

Simply take one cookie, dump your cup of ice cream onto it, and top it with the second cookie. Smoosh it down gently so the ice cream flattens ever so slightly, but not so that it drips out of your sandwich, et voilà, you're in business. It doesn't get much easier. And don't worry, no one will judge. Chick-fil-A showcased an employee doing this exact hack in an Instagram reel. But this isn't the only ice cream sandwich you can make.