Where Does Chick-Fil-A Get Its Pickles?

It's hard to argue that Chick-fil-A, for whatever other news swirls around the company, doesn't make an excellent chicken sandwich and provide high customer satisfaction while doing so. The restaurant has ranked first in customer ratings for nine straight years. It didn't become so popular so suddenly by accident, and the key to its success is its flagship chicken sandwich. True, Popeye's provided a worthy challenge, but what makes the Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich stand out so much is its simplicity — just fried chicken, a bun, and pickles.

While the first two ingredients are self-explanatory, the pickles might be the key to the company's success, but do they really taste different from other fast food pickles, or is it just our imagination? It turns out it's not just you. Chick-fil-A's pickles are unique within the industry, and the reason why is its source — one particular supplier based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, that the company has been using for quite a long time.