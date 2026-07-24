The Best Food Storage Container Isn't Pyrex, Per Consumer Reports

Think of food storage, and Pyrex immediately comes to mind. Made of heat-resistant glass, this popular brand has been on the block since 1915 and is often considered the head honcho in the industry because its array of containers can be used in the oven, fridge, and freezer (there's even a market for vintage Pyrex pieces). However, according to Consumer Reports, the best food storage container isn't Pyrex. It's actually IKEA's 34-ounce 365+ container made of stainless steel. This receptacle beat competition from other leading brands too, like Rubbermaid and Bentgo, to take the top spot. IKEA's stainless steel container obtained perfect scores when it came to seal quality, durability, and ease of use.

In addition to being perfect for storing leftovers in the fridge, it can be used in the oven and freezer, too; use it like a roasting dish to make baked chicken thighs or employ it as a slimline container for homemade vanilla ice cream. Better yet, its compact size allows it to fit snugly in the air fryer. Meanwhile, the plastic lid, which features a polypropylene seal to make it leakproof, is freezer- and dishwasher-safe. The stainless steel base costs $6.99 while the plastic lid costs $2, bringing the total price up to $8.99 (you can sub the lid for a bamboo version that doubles as a coaster, but bear in mind that this lid isn't leakproof or airtight and costs almost as much as the container itself).