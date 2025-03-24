The Tips You Can't Ignore For Juicy Oven-Baked Chicken

As delicious as oven-baked chicken can be, unfortunately, it's not the easiest to get right at home. To find out the best tips for making juicy oven-baked chicken, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Hammed, a chef, recipe developer, and author of the blog The Prince Eats. He says that brining the chicken and cooking it at the right temperature for an appropriate amount of time are both key.

Hammed adds, "For moist and juicy oven-baked chicken, I like to use a brine to add flavor and tenderize the chicken. Consider brining for at least a few hours if not overnight." Brining is the process of soaking meat in salted water to marinate and tenderize it. Typically, a brine consists of ¼ cup of salt for every four cups of water, and the mixture may include other spices. Sometimes other liquids can be used for brine — like buttermilk or pickle juice. Essentially, the salt helps keep the moisture intact within the meat.

There's also dry brining, which means pre-salting the meat, without any water or liquid involved. With a dry brine, the salt brings out the natural moisture in the meat; that moisture dissolves the salt, making a natural concentrated brine. This results in the salt being absorbed into the meat and, just like with a wet brine, helping the meat maintain its moisture. Hammed explains, "A dry brine will give you juicy meat and crispy skin, while a wet brine will also give you juicy meat, however, a less than crispy skin."