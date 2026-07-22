The Sweet And Savory Beans Beloved By Cowboys In The West

The beauty of charro beans was that everything was cooked in one pot, making the prep work easy. This meant it could be cooked in large quantities to feed a crowd with little monitoring required. It could also be prepared over a fire or incorporate roasted ingredients, like blackened tomatoes, to give the dish a smoky flavor. The dried beans themselves were easy to transport too, and there was little risk of overcooking them; they could simply simmer for hours until wonderfully soft to flavor up that yummy broth. In fact, slow cooking is one of the easiest ways to upgrade pinto beans because it makes them creamier.

This recipe for Mexican charro beans with ham is flavored with pico de gallo, lending it a zesty herbal vibe, but there is plenty of bandwidth to customize it with more spices or chorizo. However, there are some charro bean recipes that nix the meat altogether, making them suitable for vegetarian and vegan diets. The bacon and chorizo can be subbed with tempeh bacon or soyrizo to infuse the broth with a similar savory flavor. A dash of smoked paprika or chipotle can mimic the smokiness of chorizo too.

Some of the other classic foods cowboys ate back in the day included beef jerky because it had a long shelf life and made the perfect portable snack, and bread products made with sourdough that didn't require yeast.