The Culver's Burger Customers Say Is Their 'Go To Every Time'

Culver's might be making some changes in 2026, but the chain is known for its burgers and frozen custard. For steadfast fans, there's one particular burger that stands out. The Double Deluxe, a ButterBurger with two fresh beef patties, is the burger that customers on Reddit's Culvers subpage say is their "go-to every time." According to Culver's website, the burger includes a Kaiser bun, American cheese, pickles, mayo, raw onions, tomato, and ketchup. It's 820 calories, and Redditors have nothing but praise for this burger.

One user posted a photo of their double deluxe burger and captioned it: "This double deluxe belongs in the Louvre." Others chimed in about how good the burger looked and how much they love it, too. One commented: "Looks Delish AF bro!" Another posted: "I have had gourmet stuff, super fancy stuff in Japan even. But this is the best one. Culver's is 11/10." Others chimed in, praising the burger's taste, quality, and fresh toppings. Another part of what makes this burger different from other burgers is that the ButterBurger is made from a delicious blend of three different beef cuts.