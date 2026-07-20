7 Underrated Bourbons You Should Try In 2026

Bourbon is arguably the most iconic spirit of the United States, making up the majority of American-made whiskies after it originated in Kentucky — Bardstown, Kentucky, is nicknamed the Bourbon Capital of the World." Today, there's a vast selection of bourbons out there, but the market is dominated by the most popular brands like Jim Beam and Maker's Mark.

There are a lot of underrated bourbons out there, so we asked experts like bartender Erika Haydasz, from Honky Tonk Hideaway & Cantina in Nashville, who shared which bourbon she keeps at home. We also got input from Zak Lindhal from The Vault in Oklahoma City, Jacob Smith, Lead Bartender at The Penrose Room at The Broadmoor, and Donovan Williams from Hotel Washington about which underrated bourbons are worth trying.

Whether it's a newer brand that still hasn't gone mainstream or a surprisingly affordable bottle that punches above its price point, these experts have their favorites to recommend. Over on the West Coast, we reached out to Eliza Hoar, Director of Bars at Rosewood Miramar Beach. We even have an international expert with Prakash Singh, Head Mixologist at Blue by Eric Ripert at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.