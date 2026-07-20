7 Underrated Bourbons You Should Try In 2026
Bourbon is arguably the most iconic spirit of the United States, making up the majority of American-made whiskies after it originated in Kentucky — Bardstown, Kentucky, is nicknamed the Bourbon Capital of the World." Today, there's a vast selection of bourbons out there, but the market is dominated by the most popular brands like Jim Beam and Maker's Mark.
There are a lot of underrated bourbons out there, so we asked experts like bartender Erika Haydasz, from Honky Tonk Hideaway & Cantina in Nashville, who shared which bourbon she keeps at home. We also got input from Zak Lindhal from The Vault in Oklahoma City, Jacob Smith, Lead Bartender at The Penrose Room at The Broadmoor, and Donovan Williams from Hotel Washington about which underrated bourbons are worth trying.
Whether it's a newer brand that still hasn't gone mainstream or a surprisingly affordable bottle that punches above its price point, these experts have their favorites to recommend. Over on the West Coast, we reached out to Eliza Hoar, Director of Bars at Rosewood Miramar Beach. We even have an international expert with Prakash Singh, Head Mixologist at Blue by Eric Ripert at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.
1. Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond
Two of the bartenders we spoke to both recommended Evan Williams Bottled in Bond, which you can recognize by its white label. To be called a bottled-in-bond bourbon, the whiskey must be bottled at exactly 100 proof (that means 50% alcohol by volume) and aged for at least four years. Eliza Hoar says that this bourbon "is underrated because It is a true Bottled in Bond 100 proof Bourbon while still having an approachable price point," noting that "it drinks far better than its price point."
Jacob Smith, from The Broadmoor, says that "being a bottled-in-bond Bourbon, it is already bringing a lot of value from its 100 proof and minimum 4 years in a new charred American oak barrel." Smith says the rye notes make this bourbon great for cocktails like a classic old fashioned. Retailing at around $20, this is also one of the cheap bourbons you can buy at Costco.
2. Elijah Craig Small Batch
Elijah Craig is credited as the first distiller to age his whiskies in new charred oak barrels, which is now one of the requirements for a whisky to be called bourbon. While Elijah Craig is a popular brand among bourbon lovers, Prakash Singh says this bourbon is still "overshadowed by more allocated bourbons." Elijah Craig produces different types of bourbons, but the Small Batch has won many gold and double gold awards.
According to Singh, who frequently recommends this bourbon to guests, this bourbon showcases "the classic Kentucky profile" with notes of toffee, vanilla, nuts, and charred oak. More importantly, perhaps, is that this bourbon retails for around $25 or less, making it quite affordable. Eliza Hoar also recommends this bourbon, noting that "Elijah Craig has an incredible amount of depth and flavor, especially for its price point." Hoar says that what she enjoys most about it is "how much balance it has."
3. 1792 Small Batch
The 1792 Small Batch bourbon is produced by the Barton 1792 Distillery, which happens to be the oldest distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky, opened in 1879. Despite its long history, this bourbon certainly remains under the radar. This is a high rye bourbon, which means it contains higher rye than the standard 12-15%.
Prakash Singh says that this bourbon deserves more recognition than it currently gets. He calls the 1792 Small Batch bourbon "one of bourbon's best-kept secrets" because it consistently delivers exceptional quality at an accessible price point. According to Singh, this bourbon has the classic bourbon notes of rich caramel, vanilla, toasted oak, and warm baking spices, and it has "a bold, full-bodied character that stands up beautifully neat or in classic cocktails." Singh isn't the only one who loves this bourbon, as it was named the best in the Small Batch Bourbon category in the 2025 World Whiskies Awards.
4. New Riff Bottled in Bond
New Riff Distilling is a family-owned distillery that opened in 2014 in Newport, KY. It launched its first whiskey in 2018, having aged it for four years. That whiskey is the Bottled in Bond Kentucky Straight bourbon. Despite its shorter history compared to other distilleries, it didn't take long for New Riff's bourbon to win over whiskey lovers. "New Riff has built a loyal following among whiskey enthusiasts, but I still think it's one of the most underrated bottles on the shelf," says Zak Lindhal. Indeed, this was named the World's Best Bourbon in the 2026 World Whiskey Awards.
The mash bill for this bottled-in-bond bourbon is 65% corn, 30% rye, and 5% malted barley, and it's made without any chill filtration. According to Lindhal, the high-rye mash bill delivers layers of complex notes and flavors. Retailing at $40, Lindhal says that this is "a bourbon that offers complexity well beyond its price point without sacrificing approachability."
5. Smoke Wagon Straight Bourbon
A rare entry on this list geographically, Smoke Wagon is a bourbon produced by H&C Distilling Co in Las Vegas, NV, instead of Kentucky. While Kentucky certainly dominates the bourbon market with 95% of all the production in the U.S., other states are also producing quality bourbons that are often underrated.
According to Zak Lindhal, Smoke Wagon has started to gain attention in whiskey circles, but is still unknown among mainstream customers. "It's an easy recommendation for someone looking to explore beyond the legacy Kentucky brands without venturing too far from a classic bourbon profile," he explains.
According to the distillery, this is a high rye bourbon, and the barrels are never rotated during aging, which is intended to create a bourbon that's richer beyond its aging years. Lindhal recommends the Smoke Wagon bourbon because "it strikes an excellent balance between rich vanilla, butterscotch, toasted oak, and warm baking spices," noting that the flavor is "both approachable and refined."
6. Michter's US★1
Michter's US★1 is a Kentucky straight bourbon, which means that it's produced in Kentucky, aged for at least two years in unused, charred oak barrels, and does not contain any added colors or flavors. This particular bourbon is produced in small batches, and while the distillery keeps the mash bill for this bourbon a secret, the whiskey is bottled at 91.4 proof. The name US★1 is a tribute to the history of Michter's that traces back to America's first whiskey company, Shenk's, founded in 1753.
Erika Haydasz not only recommends this bourbon, but she says that Michter's US★1 is a personal go-to at her own house. According to Haydasz, this bourbon "is a great option because of its affordable $45-$50 price-point," adding that "it stands up to bottles that are far more pricey." The Michter's US★1 bourbon certainly has its share of accolades, with many critics and publications naming it as one of the best.
7. Redwood Empire's Screaming Titan Wheated Bourbon
We know that different grains affect the taste of whiskey, and distilleries make the most of that by keeping their own (often secret) mash bill recipes. The Redwood Empire Screaming Titan is a wheated bourbon, which means the bourbon is made using wheat as the secondary grain instead of rye (remember, bourbon still has to be at least 51% corn to be called a bourbon).
The Screaming Titan Wheated Bourbon is made using 61% corn, 30% wheat, and 5% rye. Donovan Williams recommends this wheated bourbon because of its really unique flavor, which he says has notes of "fruit and honey with a light finish." This bourbon is part of the Small Lot Series of the California-based Redwood Empire distillery, where each batch is produced in limited quantities. The Screaming Titan is currently on its second batch, with only 198 barrels produced. "If you can find a bottle, you need to grab it," says Williams.