10 Cheap Bourbons From Costco Worth Buying, According To Customers
For bourbon lovers, Costco is a great place to look for your favorite whiskeys at prices that can be as much as 21% lower than other retailers. Additionally, Costco is a casual environment for first-time bourbon buyers who aren't sure what a mash bill is, why it has to be 51% corn to be a bourbon, and how the state of Kentucky even factors into the discussion.
Whether you're an aficionado scouring shelves for the best deals or a first-timer looking for something new, Costco offers a variety of high-quality brands. Don't believe us? Hear it straight from Costco customers. We scoured blogs, podcasts, product reviews, and social media threads to find the most highly regarded bourbons that whiskey lovers of all tax brackets can enjoy. Customers gravitated toward the store's house brand, Kirkland, as well as more recognizable brands, like Four Roses.
No Costco membership? No problem. Several states allow non-members to purchase alcohol from Costco's liquor section. Once you're there, keep an eye out for these high-quality, low-budget bourbons that offer the most bang for your buck.
Kirkland Small Batch Bourbon
Throughout our online search for the best cheap bourbons to buy at Costco, the store's Kirkland brand of whiskeys was far and away one of the most popular choices among customers. The Kirkland Signature Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey was a fan-favorite, offering notes of oak and rye spice with a vanilla and caramel finish. This spicy-sweet blend melds further into the lingering finish, working well as a neat sipper and a cocktail addition.
Several Costco customers noted that they buy multiple bottles at a time when they spot Kirkland Small Batch on the shelf, as it only appears in stores periodically. "Maybe the best value bourbon I've ever had," one Reddit user noted. Another happy customer on Reddit mentioned stocking up on Kirkland Signature Small Batch in June, and said, "But Father's Day always means Kirkland's Small Batch comes out and goes straight into my cart."
Kirkland Small Batch is distilled and bottled by Barton 1792 Distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky. For context, 1 liter of Barton 1792 runs anywhere from $35 to $45, depending on the retailer. A single liter of Kirkland Signature Small Batch sells for under $25.
Four Roses Bourbon
For those looking for a bourbon but unsure of which flavors you prefer, why not try them all? Four Roses Bourbon blends 10 bourbon recipes together, which equates to two mash bills and five separate yeast strains. These flavors come together to create a light, fruity, and floral nose with a warm finish, thanks to its 80-proof rating.
Described by Breaking Bourbon as, "The entry-level bourbon in the company's lineup," Four Rivers offers an opportunity to experiment with flavors without spending an arm and a leg. A half-gallon of Four Roses at Costco typically retails for around $45, which is what some higher-end bourbon bottles would cost for only a fifth.
This brand is a favorite among Kentucky bourbon lovers, too, and Kentuckians have a lot to choose from. "I live in central Kentucky and have hundreds of bourbons at my fingertips," one customer wrote on Reddit. "I still [buy] Four Roses at Costco. It is a wonderful bourbon at a great price."
Buffalo Trace
For those who prefer darker notes in their bourbon, Buffalo Trace is an affordable option that boasts flavors like brown sugar, oak, toffee, dark fruit, and anise. Primary aroma notes include vanilla, mint, and molasses. Bourbon reviewers often comment on this bourbon's versatility as a major selling point, which is something The Whiskey Cove mentions in this YouTube review.
While browsing bourbon at a Costco southeast of Los Angeles, California, the reviewer stumbled upon 1.75 liter bottles of Buffalo Trace. They described the whiskey as a "... really good bourbon for folks just getting into drinking bourbon neat or even using it in a cocktail." The price, they explained, was hard to beat at $41.99 for a 1.75 liter in an exchangeable glass. (Pay 10 cents extra for the bottle upfront, and you can get 10 cents off your next bottle when you return the empty one.)
One notable downside to Buffalo Trace (and indeed, many bourbons available at Costco) is its rarity. Not every location will carry this brand, in half-gallon or otherwise, leading many bourbon hunters to take to online forums to track down the latest sightings of this well-loved whiskey.
Knob Creek 9 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon
At 100 proof, Knob Creek 9 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon brings the heat. But thanks to Costco's affordable pricing, that doesn't translate to burning a hole in your pocket. The most common price range for a fifth of this approachable bourbon is around $40 to $50. However, some lucky Costco members have been able to snag bottles for under $30.
Knob Creek 9 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon has a rich, sweet, and fruity flavor with a nutty, woody aroma. Its versatility has proven valuable in bourbon competitions around the world, garnering Knob Creek two gold medals in the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the 2021 International Spirits Challenge. Individual reviews of this Knob Creek run are similarly glowing.
The Bourbon Culture described Knob Creek 9 Year as the "... quintessential bourbon that every drinker should try before moving on to other ones, and it's the perfect bourbon to still keep on your bar just in case you need a reminder. A reminder of what? That bourbon doesn't have to be so complicated to be enjoyed."
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
Depending on your location, independent liquor retailers might have Elijah Craig Barrel Proof sitting on the top shelf at $80 to $100 for 750 milliliter. If you're lucky enough to be within driving distance of a Costco carrying this fan-favorite bourbon, you can snag a 750 milliliter bottle for closer to $65. With its high barrel proof and savory flavor profile, many customer reviews we read said Elijah Craig Barrel Proof came out on top, even during blind taste testings.
The most prominent notes of this bourbon include vanilla, caramel, and butterscotch. The backend spice carries a bit of extra heat with whispers of black pepper and cinnamon. Rob Morton of Distiller.com described this blend as "... ridiculously viscous with cinnamon candies, rye, barrel, roasted vanilla bean, and chocolate."
One Reddit user picked Elijah Craig Barrel Proof as the best of the best in budget bourbons at Costco. "With its mash bill, it makes excellent cocktails and mixed drinks. It's the clear winner in my bar."
Kirkland Bottled-in-Bond
Once again, the Kirkland brand reappeared often in our search for the best cheap bourbons to buy at Costco. Unlike the Kirkland Small Batch Bourbon, which blends multiple barrels into one bourbon to create its unique flavor profile, Kirkland Bottled-in-Bond follows strict regulations as outlined in the U.S. Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897. This results in a richer, more robust flavor that is consistent across separate batches.
Like its small batch counterpart, Kirkland Bottled-in-Bond is distilled and bottled by Barton 1792, which typically bottles high-end bourbons under its own name. Customers confirm that this quality translates to the Kirkland bottle, with one Reddit user noting it, "Drinks like a bottle twice its price." Another Redditor wrote, "It can easily go toe to toe with others at price points 3-4x what Costco charges."
KyBrewReview found a 1 liter bottle of Kirkland Bottled-in-Bond for $33. A different Costco customer in northern California commented on KyBrewReview's taste test video and said they found the same bottle for $21. "You could probably pass this off as a nicer bourbon," one reviewer said. "Take it out of this bottle, put it in a decanter, nobody would know."
Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond
If you're on the hunt for a bottled-in-bond bourbon, and your local Costco is out of Kirkland, Evan Williams is a highly regarded alternative. Despite Evan Williams' reputation as a budget whiskey, customers praise this affordable bourbon as punching well above its monetary weight class, with many saying it's a great option for cocktails.
Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond's flavor profile helps increase this whiskey's universality. On the nose, there is plenty of classic flavors like caramel, vanilla, and woody oak. On the tongue, the flavor broadens to include bright citrus and black pepper, both of which are buoyed by the sweetness of the vanilla. Some Costco members report snagging bottles of this cost-effective whiskey at $26 for 1.75 liter, which translates to a little more than 50 cents a pour.
As one reviewer commented on the Evan Williams site: Bottled-in-Bond, "Drinks easy on its own but truly shines in a whiskey sour or a Manhattan."
Angel's Envy
Angel's Envy is a unique addition to this list in that it's the only bourbon finished in port wine casks. Port wine is a fortified wine from Portugal that combines a sweet red wine with brandy to create an intensely rich and sweet flavor. When Angel's Envy transfers its bourbon from oak barrels to port wine barrels, these distinct flavor additions meld with pre-existing notes of vanilla and toasted oak for a unique and tasty pour.
Because of the port wine finish, Angel's Envy can be somewhat of a divisive pick. But those who are partial to this flavor profile speak highly of this high-end budget bourbon. Jarrett Melendez of Apartment Therapy picked out specific notes of cherries and other dark fruits, vanilla, and caramel. "It's sweet, fruity, and luscious on the palate."
Melendez was able to find a 750 milliliter Angel's Envy bottle for under $39 at Costco, which is around $10 less than the average retailer's price.
Maker's Mark
Maker's Mark is a classic bourbon brand on the higher end of the price spectrum. But at Costco, prices for a 1.75 liter bottle stay in the $50 price range. Moreover, you can save $10 if you buy two, which is just good Costco-ing. Standard Maker's Mark bourbon features a bright, sweet palate, with notes of cornbread and grass toward the tail-end of the sip.
Some Costco locations will also carry affordable Maker's Mark special editions, including the Maker's Mark 46 Cask Strength. This bourbon is finished in French oak staves in the barrel, producing a richer flavor profile. For only $60 per 750 milliliter, Whiskey Bonded has sung this bourbon's praises, noting its "intensity, oak, and complexity."
Other reviewers have commented on the ease with which they can pick out distinct flavors in a Maker's Mark pour. If you're looking to practice your individual note identification, Maker's Mark might be a good place to start.
Smokeye Hill Barrel Proof
While Costco carries plenty of well-known whiskey brands popular on the market, like Maker's, Buffalo Trace, and Four Roses, the wholesaler also has an extensive inventory of lesser-known whiskeys. One such option is Smokeye Hill Barrel Proof, which has retailed at some Costco locations under $69.
As one would expect from a barrel proof, there is a bit of heat in each sip. Follow-up flavors include vanilla icing and almonds followed by tobacco and leather. This run garnered Smokeye Hill the 2024 ASCOT for Bourbon of the Year, giving it plenty of pomp at a surprisingly low price.
One Reddit user reviewed, "This bottle might even be worth $85. Hell, it might be worth more than $100." Another Redditor wrote, "This takes you for a ride. Starts off very sweet like blueberry jam and dark brown sugar and slowly turns into a mix of baking spics and tobacco. The flavors sort of come at you one after the other like they're almost separate."