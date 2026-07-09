10 Cheap Bourbons From Costco Worth Buying, According To Customers

For bourbon lovers, Costco is a great place to look for your favorite whiskeys at prices that can be as much as 21% lower than other retailers. Additionally, Costco is a casual environment for first-time bourbon buyers who aren't sure what a mash bill is, why it has to be 51% corn to be a bourbon, and how the state of Kentucky even factors into the discussion.

Whether you're an aficionado scouring shelves for the best deals or a first-timer looking for something new, Costco offers a variety of high-quality brands. Don't believe us? Hear it straight from Costco customers. We scoured blogs, podcasts, product reviews, and social media threads to find the most highly regarded bourbons that whiskey lovers of all tax brackets can enjoy. Customers gravitated toward the store's house brand, Kirkland, as well as more recognizable brands, like Four Roses.

No Costco membership? No problem. Several states allow non-members to purchase alcohol from Costco's liquor section. Once you're there, keep an eye out for these high-quality, low-budget bourbons that offer the most bang for your buck.