This Food Network Baking Show Deserves A Revival

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The 2000s were an impressive time for TV shows, but there's one Food Network show in particular that we miss. You may recall "Ace of Cakes," which first aired in 2006. It was hosted by Duff Goldman, who you may have also seen on "Holiday Baking Championship." The show followed Goldman and his team out of his Baltimore cake shop, Charm City Cakes. Interestingly, the creative passion that led Goldman to launch Charm City Cakes was graffiti. Each week, he and his team fulfilled over-the-top cake orders, and their cakes were truly fantastic and unique.

During the 10 seasons of the show, Goldman and his team created a giant R2-D2 robot cake, a seven-tiered Dr. Seuss cake, and life-sized animal replica cakes. They were out of this world and highlighted the talent of Goldman and his team of designers and bakers. The team was technical but Goldman managed to make the process approachable through his tips (we love his simple tip for legible cake writing, for example). Unfortunately, "Ace of Cakes" came to an end in 2011, leaving many fans in despair.