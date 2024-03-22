This Creative Passion Led Duff Goldman To Launch Charm City Cakes (And It Wasn't Baking) - Exclusive Interview

You had an accident, you hurt your hand. Do you want to give us any updates?

I'm doing pretty good. It's healing up and I can move it. It hurts, but there's nothing I can't do, it's just everything kind of hurts a little bit. I play music, I cook, I build things, I'm a carpenter. I need this. I don't have much upstairs, I need my hands.



So people love your posts about your family on Instagram, your kid is adorable. Do you ever feel like maybe people are overstepping a little bit? Is there a point where you're going to go on private or just stop posting about her?

I don't know.

It's hard to be in the public eye, but it's also your life.

Yeah, I mean, we're not that big. I'm not that famous. So it's not like ... For Beyoncé's kids, I get it, that's crazy. We go to the grocery store like normal people.

People don't stop you all the time to talk to you?

In the grocery store, sometimes people will recognize me and ask, "What do I do with this? Help me pick an avocado." Which is fine, so I'm not ever worried. I think other people are more worried about it than I am. My wife, the same thing. We're just people, you know what I mean? We take her to gymnastics, we don't have a nanny, we don't have a cook. I think people really appreciate it. Especially when I post about it, too, we're just like everyone else trying to figure it out one day at a time.

I think people appreciate the honesty. Also, like I said, she's super cute.

She's cute. A baby walking around Disneyland. Who doesn't love that?

Realistic family life. They can see that you guys are involved, which I think they appreciate.

Yeah. We build a lot of stuff together. Before I left, we built this little barn, and we painted it and made these little animals that go with it. Well, I did most of it. She kind of hangs out and slaps paint.