Duff Goldman's Simple Tip For More Legible Cake Writing

You can bake a cake to make a tasty dessert, celebrate a special occasion, and as a delicious way to express your creativity. One of the best ways to show your personality through your cake is how you decorate it, such as cake writing. If you'd like to scribble a message on the next cake you bake to make it extra special, then renowned cake baker Duff Goldman has a tip to make the writing on your cake as legible as possible.

Goldman rose to prominence on his hit Food Network TV show "Ace of Cakes," where he demonstrated his inventive cake baking and cake decorating techniques at his Baltimore bakery, Charm City Cakes. Goldman has become famous for his unique cakes, such as his all-meat wedding cake with a gravy fountain.

So, what's Goldman's tip for caking writing? Maintain pressure as you write, and write as fast as possible. If you keep constant pressure on your cake as you write and complete it quickly, it will result in clean letters and a smooth, readable message. Whether your cake says "Happy Birthday" or "Happy Anniversary," anyone who sees your creation before that first slice is taken will know what's written on it. So, how exactly do you begin to write on a cake?