Don't Skip This Step When Planting Cherry Seeds In Your Garden
Cherries are such a delicious fruit and can be used in numerous ways. You can make the best cherry lattice pies with them, or use them to garnish cocktails and ice cream sundaes. If you've ever wanted to grow a cherry tree from a pit so that you can have easy access to the fruit, there are a few tips you should take into consideration. One is that you should soak a cherry seed before planting it.
Soaking a cherry seed before planting it is beneficial for a few different reasons. The first is that soaking can help to remove the pulp, or the fleshy fruit on the pit. If you leave the pulp on the seed, it can cause mold and bacteria to grow, which rots the seed. According to studies by the U.S. Forest Service, seeds without pulp have a higher chance of germinating. Although you can use the funnel hack to pit your cherry, there are other benefits of soaking it. If a cherry pit has a hard shell, soaking it can also make it softer, which allows the roots to sprout more easily.
How to choose which cherry seed to grow
You can technically grow a cherry tree from any seed, but you'll still want to choose carefully to ensure that the tree grows well in your particular area. That means that you should choose a local cherry, so you know the seeds are accustomed to the climate and soil where you live. You can visit a local nursery to get this type of cherry seed, rather than the supermarket, which gets cherries from different states or even different countries.
The fresher the cherry, the higher the chance of the pit's germination. There are several visual cues that will tell you if a cherry is fresh. One is that they'll have green stems. Another is that they'll have no pitting or insect bites. Finally, you can tell by the color of the cherries if they're fresh or not. They should be a deep red color (or white with a red blush, in the case of some varieties). You can also tell if a cherry is fresh by how firm it is. Either way, you should still remember to soak the cherry seeds before you plant them.