Don't Skip This Step When Planting Cherry Seeds In Your Garden

Cherries are such a delicious fruit and can be used in numerous ways. You can make the best cherry lattice pies with them, or use them to garnish cocktails and ice cream sundaes. If you've ever wanted to grow a cherry tree from a pit so that you can have easy access to the fruit, there are a few tips you should take into consideration. One is that you should soak a cherry seed before planting it.

Soaking a cherry seed before planting it is beneficial for a few different reasons. The first is that soaking can help to remove the pulp, or the fleshy fruit on the pit. If you leave the pulp on the seed, it can cause mold and bacteria to grow, which rots the seed. According to studies by the U.S. Forest Service, seeds without pulp have a higher chance of germinating. Although you can use the funnel hack to pit your cherry, there are other benefits of soaking it. If a cherry pit has a hard shell, soaking it can also make it softer, which allows the roots to sprout more easily.