The Funnel Hack That Makes Pitting Cherries A Breeze

Cherries are tartly sweet and particularly excellent in baked desserts. However, if you plan on purchasing a bunch of cherries to make a fresh cherry pie, you will quickly discover that pitting them is quite a tedious task — especially if you go for the traditional method of using a pairing knife. Luckily, there is an easy way to get rid of those pits quickly and all it requires is a kitchen funnel.

The funnel cherry-pitting trick is the perfect way to get the pesky stones out of your cherries without relying on any special gizmos. Also, since this method is easier and quicker than the conventional way, you are less likely to lose focus and miss a pit or two — after all, nothing is worse than spending the time baking a delicious cherry pie only to bite down on a hard pit. This is because cherry pits are not only capable of cracking teeth but also, like some other fruit pits, contain trace amounts of cyanide, which could kill you in high doses. While swallowing a whole, uncracked cherry pit likely won't harm you, the safest option is just to avoid accidentally eating one in the first place by properly pitting your cherries. So, how do you do it?