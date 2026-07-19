Cowboy Steak Vs Ribeye: Is There A Difference?

Most of us love a good steak, but how much do you know about the different cuts of steak? A cowboy steak and a ribeye, for example, may seem similar. But there are two major differences. A cowboy steak is thicker than a ribeye, usually by about two inches, with the bone always left in. A ribeye, on the other hand, is usually boneless, although you can find some ribeyes with the bone left in. These steaks are typically one to one and half inches thick.

You might already know that its marbling makes ribeye the best steak to grill, but cowboy steaks actually have a similar amount of marbling, because they are cut from the same part of the cow. That same marbling contributes to the beefy flavor of both steaks. However, the marrow near the bone in a cowboy steak gives it a different flavor than ribeye. The bone adds a slightly mineral taste. And the thickness of a cowboy steak also allows for a wider variety of texture and flavor, from a charred top to a tender, red center.