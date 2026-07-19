Cowboy Steak Vs Ribeye: Is There A Difference?
Most of us love a good steak, but how much do you know about the different cuts of steak? A cowboy steak and a ribeye, for example, may seem similar. But there are two major differences. A cowboy steak is thicker than a ribeye, usually by about two inches, with the bone always left in. A ribeye, on the other hand, is usually boneless, although you can find some ribeyes with the bone left in. These steaks are typically one to one and half inches thick.
You might already know that its marbling makes ribeye the best steak to grill, but cowboy steaks actually have a similar amount of marbling, because they are cut from the same part of the cow. That same marbling contributes to the beefy flavor of both steaks. However, the marrow near the bone in a cowboy steak gives it a different flavor than ribeye. The bone adds a slightly mineral taste. And the thickness of a cowboy steak also allows for a wider variety of texture and flavor, from a charred top to a tender, red center.
How to cook cowboy vs. ribeye steak
Due to the cowboy steak's difference in thickness (and the fact that it has a bone), it requires a different cooking method than ribeye steaks. The bone in the cowboy steak helps the meat to cook more evenly, as it acts as a heat conductor. However, the bone and thickness means that it also takes longer to cook than a regular ribeye. The reverse-sear method works best for cowboy steaks. It requires placing the seasoned steak in the oven for about 45 minutes at a low temperature (225 degrees Fahrenheit), then searing the steak for about one to two minutes on a cast-iron skillet or grill.
If you're wondering how to cook a ribeye steak in a pan using the traditional searing method, it's quite simple. Prep the steak by seasoning it. Then, heat about two tablespoons of oil in a skillet or pan and cook the steak in it. This usually takes about four to five minutes per side. Finally, baste the steak in seasoning for another few minutes. Both ribeye and cowboy steaks can also be grilled, smoked, or broiled.