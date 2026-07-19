This Grocery Brand Strawberry Ice Cream Is A Hidden Gem

Grocery store ice creams always look appealing when you compare their prices to premium brands, like Van Leeuwen, Jeni's, and the many Tillamook ice cream flavors. However, not every supermarket offering can compete with the rich and luxurious character of these frozen high-quality treats — that is, if you don't know where to look! We've found a hidden gem of a grocery-store brand ice cream at Target that's wallet-friendly and delicious: Favorite Day's Strawberry Angel Food Cake.

Target's Favorite Day brand includes ice cream flavors like peach cobbler, cotton candy, orange cream, and strawberry swirl, but it was the angel food cake version in particular that took the top spot in our ranking of 19 popular grocery-store brand ice creams. The reason? The cake pieces incorporated into the ice cream remained soft, lending it a scrumptious texture and mouthfeel. Plus, the cake itself tasted real, and was made with the all the classic ingredients found in a vanilla sponge cake, such as wheat flour, eggs, butter, milk, and cornstarch.

Along with the moreish flavor of the cake was the light and refreshing strawberry swirl, which lifted all the creaminess and brightened up its character. The only downside? This ice cream flavor is billed as a seasonal offering, which means it isn't available year-round. Luckily, ice creams can last months in the freezer, or about six weeks if opened, so you might want to grab a few pints while you can.