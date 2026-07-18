Skip Bacon: Give Baked Beans A Protein Boost With This Cut Of Beef
One of the best things about canned beans is their versatility. Ready to be tossed into quick chilis, loaded onto baked potatoes, or stuffed into breakfast quesadillas, these filling legumes are flavor workhorses that form the foundation of many family-favorite meals. A couple of underrated ingredients to add to baked beans to maximize their sweetness include chunks of fresh pineapple or a drizzle of honey. However, if you're a savory enthusiast, bacon is ideal for amping up the umami flavor of your legumes and lending them a deliciously smoky note and depth (the winner in our ranking of canned baked beans actually contains cured bacon). That said, bacon isn't the only ingredient that can supercharge the flavor and protein content of your beans; cheesesteak meat is perfect for the job because it cooks quickly and a small measure goes a long way.
Cheesesteak meat is made from shaved or thinly-sliced strips of ribeye. This cut of beef has lots of marbling, which boosts flavor, and means the meat remains tender once cooked. An uncooked 3oz serving of ribeye contains almost 15g of protein in comparison to the 11g of protein found in the same measure of uncooked bacon. Ribeye also contains less fat at just under 18g per 3oz serving while bacon contains 34g, so beef is a smarter choice for both higher protein and lower fat overall.
How to prepare cheesesteak meat for baked beans
A sharp knife is an essential tool in any cook's arsenal of utensils, but when it comes to preparing cheesesteak meat, it's imperative. Only a sharp knife will produce those characteristically thin slices that curl up and cook as soon as they meet a hot pan. Par-freezing your ribeye first makes it easier to carve into super fine slices, as it firms the meat up slightly. For a more convenient option, buy ready-prepped cheesesteak at the grocery store or visit your local Asian grocer, which is likely to stock shaved meats in frozen packages for dishes like hot pot and stir fries.
To make your elevated baked beans, sear your cheesesteak meat quickly in a hot skillet, along with spices like garlic powder or chili flakes. Once the beef has developed some color, add your canned beans and heat through. Allowing the beans to simmer in the natural fat released by the beef will lend them a savory flavor. However, if you're after a lighter finish, simply drain it off before adding the beans. For the ultimate homage to a Philly cheesesteak, scatter some shredded cheese over the top of your baked bean skillet and broil to produce an inviting cheese pull. In addition to providing a gooey texture, the cheese will boost the protein content of your dish even further (a 1oz slice of Provolone contains over 7g of protein).