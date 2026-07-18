One of the best things about canned beans is their versatility. Ready to be tossed into quick chilis, loaded onto baked potatoes, or stuffed into breakfast quesadillas, these filling legumes are flavor workhorses that form the foundation of many family-favorite meals. A couple of underrated ingredients to add to baked beans to maximize their sweetness include chunks of fresh pineapple or a drizzle of honey. However, if you're a savory enthusiast, bacon is ideal for amping up the umami flavor of your legumes and lending them a deliciously smoky note and depth (the winner in our ranking of canned baked beans actually contains cured bacon). That said, bacon isn't the only ingredient that can supercharge the flavor and protein content of your beans; cheesesteak meat is perfect for the job because it cooks quickly and a small measure goes a long way.

Cheesesteak meat is made from shaved or thinly-sliced strips of ribeye. This cut of beef has lots of marbling, which boosts flavor, and means the meat remains tender once cooked. An uncooked 3oz serving of ribeye contains almost 15g of protein in comparison to the 11g of protein found in the same measure of uncooked bacon. Ribeye also contains less fat at just under 18g per 3oz serving while bacon contains 34g, so beef is a smarter choice for both higher protein and lower fat overall.