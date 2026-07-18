How To Tell If Fresh Blueberries Are Perfectly Ripe
We're all aware that it's important to get an adequate intake of fruit. And blueberries are one of the most nutrient-packed fruits out there. But how can you tell when they're ripe and will actually taste good, as opposed to tasting sour? Well, for starters, you need to stop believing the blueberry myth that bigger is better. To pick out the best blueberries, you've probably heard that the darker the color and plumper the skin, the better. But, there's an even more fool-proof way to tell which blueberries are ripe: put them in a bowl of cold water.
Horticulturist Chris Enroth explained to Parade that the sweeter, ripe blueberries have a higher sugar content than those that are not yet ready for your taste buds. So, they will sink in the water since they are denser than the others. The sour berries have less sugar, making them light enough to float. The separation should be pretty clear, and you may want to eat the blueberries that sink right away. As for the ones that float, don't throw them out, because they could come in handy later.
How to store blueberries after the sink or float test
You can either eat the blueberries that sink right away or freeze them in a bag to preserve them. According to Jooever, frozen blueberries stay flavorful and nutritious for about eight to 12 months. This is assuming they're stored at zero degrees Fahrenheit or lower. After that period of time, you can still eat them without getting sick, but you'll notice a decline in their quality. If you see discoloration, freezer burn, or smell a sour scent, you should toss the berries because they have likely spoiled.
On the other hand, blueberries that float to the top during the water test don't need to be tossed away. They may not be ripe just yet, but put them in the refrigerator, wait a couple of weeks, and they will likely ripen. They shouldn't be kept at room temperature because they will spoil within a couple of days, according to Raymond Ortiz, an executive chef (via Martha Stewart). Before storing them, avoid washing the berries because the moisture can lead to mold. Place them in a container with a good seal and line it with a dry paper towel.