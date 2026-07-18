How To Tell If Fresh Blueberries Are Perfectly Ripe

We're all aware that it's important to get an adequate intake of fruit. And blueberries are one of the most nutrient-packed fruits out there. But how can you tell when they're ripe and will actually taste good, as opposed to tasting sour? Well, for starters, you need to stop believing the blueberry myth that bigger is better. To pick out the best blueberries, you've probably heard that the darker the color and plumper the skin, the better. But, there's an even more fool-proof way to tell which blueberries are ripe: put them in a bowl of cold water.

Horticulturist Chris Enroth explained to Parade that the sweeter, ripe blueberries have a higher sugar content than those that are not yet ready for your taste buds. So, they will sink in the water since they are denser than the others. The sour berries have less sugar, making them light enough to float. The separation should be pretty clear, and you may want to eat the blueberries that sink right away. As for the ones that float, don't throw them out, because they could come in handy later.