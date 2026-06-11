The Blueberry Myth You Need To Stop Believing At The Grocery Store

Blueberry season is almost in full swing, with the overall peak harvest usually happening in July. They're available in some form year-round, but nothing beats the freshness of a summer crop. And when you're shopping for the right box of blueberries at the grocery store, there's one potentially surprising tip that could affect what you pick up.

Tasting Table spoke to Florencia Cusumano, head chef at Butler bakeshop in New York City, who asserted that size does matter, though perhaps not in the way you think. "Bigger isn't better here. Oversized blueberries can be watery and dull in flavor, while smaller ones often carry a more concentrated sweetness."

It's not just concentrated flavor, either. Like other fruits, most of the blueberries' nutritional value is found in their skin. And since the skin-to-pulp ratio on smaller berries is higher due to their size, you're getting more of their essential antioxidants and vitamins per serving with small berries. But getting the best, tastiest blueberries may not be as straightforward as just getting the smallest ones possible.