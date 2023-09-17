The Ultimate Guide To Blueberries

The season of blueberries is a fleeting moment, but we eagerly anticipate its arrival year after year. It somehow always brings memories of carefree childhood afternoons spent picking these precious little berries in the sun-dappled meadows. Stained hands (and mouths) would mark a day well spent, with very little to show for in our baskets. And in Southern spots like Florida and the Gulf Coast to northern states like Maine, these juicy, plump fruits can be found at markets and farms all across the country.

While no one is going to argue with us that blueberry muffins are one of the greatest (edible) things that humans have ever created, there's so much more to learn about this beautiful berry. In this guide, we'll delve deep into the topic, from the best places to pick blueberries and how to preserve them through drying and freezing to exploring what makes them an ultimate superfood.