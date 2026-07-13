17 Store-Bought Chocolate Coffees That Will Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
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Chocolate and coffee are two of life's greatest pleasures. They're both delicious on their own, but they also make for one heavenly combination, with many different ways to enjoy the tasty duo — there's chocolate-covered coffee beans, coffee-flavored chocolate, chocolate coffee flour muffins, or, of course, the classic mocha that's a coffee shop staple. But one of the simplest (and yummiest) ways to enjoy the combination is to drink a chocolate-infused coffee. This could mean anything from having a mocha to brewing coffee beans that have a chocolatey flavor profile.
If the mere mention of chocolate gets your mouth watering, then you'll be happy to know that there is a huge selection of store-bought chocolate coffees for you to choose from — and we've compiled the best ones into this list, so you don't have to do any searching on your own. This list includes pre-made coffee drinks, coffee beans, coffee pods, and instant coffee options. So, no matter how you like to make your coffee (or if you like to buy it already made for you), there's something on this list ready to be added to your cart. Just keep in mind that prices and availability may vary by location.
Starbucks Caffe Mocha Iced Espresso
To start with, we have a pre-made beverage from Starbucks: the iced espresso caffe mocha. This chilled beverage is made with espresso, reduced-fat milk, sugar, and cocoa to make the ideal iced mocha. The flavor is rich and chocolatey, with plenty of sweetness and strong coffee flavor, too. Serve this drink over ice for a delicious, decadent treat that will make you feel like you're at a fancy coffee shop.
Buy a 40-ounce bottle of the Starbucks caffe mocha iced espresso beverage from Target for $5.99.
bettergoods Chocolate Hazelnut Flavored Ground Coffee, Medium Roast
If you prefer to make your own (chocolatey) coffee, then try out this chocolate hazelnut-flavored ground coffee from bettergoods. This coffee is made with Arabica medium roast beans. It has a rich and creamy chocolate taste, as well as plenty of nuttiness from the hazelnut infusion. This 12-ounce bag makes about 42 cups of coffee and can be brewed hot or iced. Enjoy a fresh cup of the chocolate hazelnut coffee along with, say, homemade chocolate chip banana muffins for an extra chocolatey indulgence.
Buy a 12-ounce bag of bettergoods chocolate hazelnut medium roast coffee from Walmart for $8.66.
Coffee Beanery Chocolate Fudge Brownie Flavored Coffee
For a chocolate-flavored coffee that feels extra decadent and dessert-like, try this chocolate fudge brownie-flavored coffee from Coffee Beanery. It's a light-medium roast made with Arabica coffee and is full of sweet, chocolatey flavor. It's available pre-ground or with whole beans, regular or decaf, or in the form of coffee pods. And it may just inspire you to make a batch of fudgey brownies, too.
Buy the chocolate fudge brownie flavored coffee from Coffee Beanery — the price varies depending on which specific variation you choose, starting at $16.49.
Nescafé Mocha Flavored Instant Coffee
If you like to keep it simple and easy by using instant coffee, there are still chocolate-infused options available, such as this product from Nescafé. It's made from Arabica and Robusta coffee beans and is infused with mocha flavor. All you have to do is add one teaspoon to six cups of hot water, and you're good to go. One container makes about 55 cups, so you'll get plenty of bang for your buck.
Buy the Nescafé mocha-flavored instant coffee from Ralph's for $11.49.
Christopher Bean Chocolate Decadence Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate
For a coffee concentrate option, check out the chocolate decadence cold brew coffee concentrate from Christopher Bean, which is made with 100% Arabica coffee beans, as well as high-quality chocolate. If you're not familiar with concentrates, it simply means that you need to combine it with water or milk to make a proper coffee beverage, somewhat similar to instant coffee — and you can make it either iced or hot. It's available in either regular or decaf.
Buy the chocolate decadence cold brew coffee concentrate from Christopher Bean — it costs $9.99 for a 4-ounce bottle or $19.99 for an 8-ounce bottle.
Happy Chocolatey Chip Cookie Ground Coffee
For a coffee option that will remind you of chocolate chip cookies, try Happy's chocolatey chip cookie ground coffee, which has prominent notes of brown butter and cocoa (and "euphoria"). This product is made from 100% Arabica beans, which were grown and harvested in Colombia and Brazil. This is the coffee you need if you want to brew your own sweet, chocolatey cup at home, and perhaps have a cookie, while you're at it.
Buy a 12-ounce bag of Happy chocolatey chip cookie ground coffee from Target for $13.99.
Blackout Coffee Double Dark Chocolate Coffee Pods
For a coffee pod option, consider this double dark chocolate flavor from Blackout Coffee. It's a medium roast that is both naturally and artificially flavored with dark chocolate — it's meant to be more full-bodied, more decadent, and more intense than the average mocha. It has no calories or sugar and is made with 100% Arabica beans.
Buy an 18-count box of the double dark chocolate coffee pods from Blackout Coffee for $22.95 or $18.50 if you sign up for Subscribe & Save.
World Market Chocolate Pistachio Ground Coffee
Here's another nutty option for you: World Market's chocolate pistachio ground coffee. This light roast coffee is made with 100% Arabica coffee beans and has flavor notes of cocoa and pistachio (which comes from a blend of natural and artificial flavors). If you have any pistachio enthusiasts in your life, this ground coffee could make for a great gift — it's a unique way to enjoy the nut, while the cocoa makes it even more indulgent and delicious.
Buy a 12-ounce bag of chocolate pistachio ground coffee from World Market for $11.99.
Starbucks White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Light Roast Ground Coffee
You can also buy ground coffee from Starbucks to recreate your favorite drinks at home — and to stick to the theme of chocolate, you'll want to check out this white chocolate macadamia nut light roast. This coffee, which is made from Arabica coffee beans, is a limited-edition roast, so don't hesitate to go out and buy it if it piques your interest. It's light-bodied, with a rich white chocolate taste and plenty of nuttiness from the macadamias (and it's flavored naturally).
Buy an 11-ounce bag of Starbucks white chocolate macadamia nut light roast ground coffee from Target for $12.79.
Bolthouse Farms Perfectly Protein Mocha Cappuccino
For another premade option, try the Bolthouse Farms Perfectly Protein mocha cappuccino. This pre-made beverage is made with a mix of Arabica coffee, cocoa, and reduced-fat milk, as well as cane sugar and vanilla extract for sweetness. It's fantastic for when you want a delicious iced mocha but don't want to spend coffee shop prices. Plus, each serving has 13 grams of protein (which comes from whey protein concentrate) to help you reach your daily protein goals.
Buy a 15.2-ounce bottle of Bolthouse Farms Perfectly Protein mocha cappuccino from Target for $3.99.
Coffee Beanery Chocolate Raspberry Flavored Coffee
We have another pick from Coffee Beanery — and this one is made for anyone who loves the combination of chocolate with fruit. It's the chocolate raspberry flavor, which is a light-medium roast and has tasting notes of both milk and dark chocolate. It's sweet and fruity, earthy and a little nutty, and all around irresistible. Just like our other pick from Coffee Beanery, it's available as regular or decaf, as well as whole bean or ground, or as coffee pods.
Buy the chocolate raspberry flavored coffee from Coffee Beanery – the price varies, starting at $16.49 for a 12-ounce bag.
New England Coffee Chocolate Cappuccino Medium Roast Ground Coffee
Next up, we have the chocolate cappuccino ground coffee from New England Coffee. It's a medium roast that is gluten-free and certified kosher. It has a rich, chocolatey taste that will make you feel like you're drinking a chocolate-flavored cappuccino from your local coffee shop. Use this for your morning coffee to start your day off with some sweetness — and, for added effect, pair it with your favorite pastry.
Buy an 11-ounce bag of New England Coffee chocolate cappuccino ground coffee from Walmart for $7.97.
The Original Donut Shop: 1 Step Mocha Latte Flavored K-Cup Coffee Pods
We have one more coffee pod option for you: The Original Donut Shop's one-step mocha latte. If you use coffee pods, then you already know how easy they make your morning routine — and, if you buy this product from The Original Donut Shop, you'll see how easy it is to have a coffee shop-quality mocha. It's creamy, rich, and will satisfy your chocolatey coffee craving. Brew using the 10-ounce setting, or for a richer version, the 8-ounce setting.
Buy a 10-count pack of The Original Donut Shop mocha latte coffee pods from Walmart for $7.97.
World Market Chocolate Hazelnut Ground Coffee
If you were interested in World Market's pistachio chocolate coffee, then you may also want to consider the brand's chocolate hazelnut option. The main flavor notes of this medium roast are rich milk chocolate and toasted hazelnuts. It's already ground and made from beans that come from Central and South America. Perhaps you can enjoy this roast alongside a chocolate hazelnut mug cake for a sweet and nutty afternoon pick-me-up.
Buy a 12-ounce bag of chocolate hazelnut ground coffee from World Market for $11.99.
La Colombe Mocha Draft Latte
For a quick chocolate-flavored coffee fix, grab a can of this La Colombe mocha draft latte. It's made with cold-pressed coffee, reduced-fat milk, cane sugar, and, of course, cocoa. The process for this coffee uses nitrous oxide, which helps to create the frothy, creamy, rich texture. This mocha also has a small protein boost, with five grams per can. This mocha comes chilled, so you can enjoy it straight out of the can (or pour it over ice, if you so please).
Buy a nine-ounce can of the La Colombe mocha draft latte from Whole Foods for $3.99.
Good & Gather Naturally Flavored Double Chocolate Light Roast Ground Coffee
Here's another light-roast option: Good & Gather's double chocolate ground coffee. It's naturally flavored, with notes of milk chocolate front and center with this coffee blend. It's made from Arabica coffee beans from Latin America and has a smooth finish. It's a simple and to-the-point chocolate-infused coffee that will fulfill your craving for a sweeter, richer morning brew.
Buy a 12-ounce bag of Good & Gather double chocolate light roast ground coffee from Target for $8.99.
Dove Dark Chocolate Candy Flavored Ground Coffee
It's only fitting that this list would include a coffee product that is designed to taste like a popular chocolate brand: Dove's dark chocolate-flavored ground coffee. It has the rich sweetness of dark chocolate and the robustness of a cup of coffee. It's made with natural and artificial flavors, along with a blend of high-quality coffee beans. You'll probably want to have a cup of this coffee with a square or two of Dove chocolate.
Buy a 10-ounce bag of Dove dark chocolate candy flavored ground coffee from Walmart for $13.99.