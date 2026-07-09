The 7 Best Sam's Club Deals For July 2026

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Summer is the time of year when it feels like we're spending more than usual on all the activities sunny weather brings. Thankfully, Sam's Club is the perfect way to stock up and save on all your favorite household items and groceries for the summer. While the popular warehouse store has many great bargains for 2026 that last throughout the year, there are some deals that only stick around for a short time. Every month Sam's Club sends out their monthly deal book for club members, which highlights their current sales. These monthly specials are separate from Sam's Club's everyday low prices, offering deeper discounts for a limited time. You can find plenty of savings for the month of July, such as supplies for campfire cookouts, electrolyte drinks for game days, and even small appliances to help with your next gathering.

There are plenty of great tips for shopping at Sam's Club on a budget, and an important one is to always pay attention to the monthly sale items in the member flyer (often these items are only on sale seasonally). Although the special July 4 savings have ended, there are still many items on sale to be had through the end of the month. You may even find some of the best Sam's Club snacks of this year at a great price. We highlighted some of the best deals we found for the rest of this month that are sure to help you save money when you're stocking up for the summer. It's important to note that pricing and availability of these deals may vary by region.