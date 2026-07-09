The 7 Best Sam's Club Deals For July 2026
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Summer is the time of year when it feels like we're spending more than usual on all the activities sunny weather brings. Thankfully, Sam's Club is the perfect way to stock up and save on all your favorite household items and groceries for the summer. While the popular warehouse store has many great bargains for 2026 that last throughout the year, there are some deals that only stick around for a short time. Every month Sam's Club sends out their monthly deal book for club members, which highlights their current sales. These monthly specials are separate from Sam's Club's everyday low prices, offering deeper discounts for a limited time. You can find plenty of savings for the month of July, such as supplies for campfire cookouts, electrolyte drinks for game days, and even small appliances to help with your next gathering.
There are plenty of great tips for shopping at Sam's Club on a budget, and an important one is to always pay attention to the monthly sale items in the member flyer (often these items are only on sale seasonally). Although the special July 4 savings have ended, there are still many items on sale to be had through the end of the month. You may even find some of the best Sam's Club snacks of this year at a great price. We highlighted some of the best deals we found for the rest of this month that are sure to help you save money when you're stocking up for the summer. It's important to note that pricing and availability of these deals may vary by region.
Propel Zero Water Variety Pack
If you prefer electrolyte drinks without sugar, the Propel Zero Water Variety Pack is a good option. Electrolyte drinks can help you stay hydrated when you're enjoying outdoor activities during the heat of summer. The 24-pack of Propel Zero is normally $15.48, but you can get it for $3 off until July 20.
Archer Original Mini Beef Sticks
If you're looking to add a good source of protein to your diet or just wanting a quick snack to take on outings, beef sticks are a great idea. The Archer Original Mini Beef Sticks contain 100% grass-fed beef and no artificial ingredients. These beef sticks are regularly priced at $15.42 for the 24 pack but are $4.44 off until Aug. 31.
Hershey's Milk Chocolate Candy Bars
For camping trips, it's always a requirement to bring supplies for s'mores — and that means chocolate. Right now, at Sam's Club, you can get a 36-pack of Hershey's Milk Chocolate bars for $6 off the regular price of $41.72 until Sept. 6. That might be enough to last the summer.
Samyang Buldak Carbonara Spicy Chicken Ramen Bowl
Ramen bowls are a great option for all kinds of summer situations. They are perfect for hiking, camping, or just an everyday lunch option when you don't want to cook in the kitchen on a hot summer's day. The Samyang Buldak Carbonara Spicy Chicken Ramen Bowl is regularly priced at $12.48, but they are on sale for $3.50 off until July 21.
Gourmet Specialty Foods Classic Chipotle Seasoned Diced Chicken Thighs
Summertime is all about relaxing and making things easier for yourself. Nothing is easier than having already prepped and seasoned protein options ready to go in your fridge. The Gourmet Specialty Foods Classic Chipotle Seasoned Diced Chicken Thighs are an option that can make mealtime quick and easy. Normally priced at $13.74 for the 16-ounce 2 pack, they are on sale until July 22 for $6.87 off.
Member's Mark Outdoor Table Lamps, 2-pack
Outdoor dining is one of the best things about summertime. There's nothing quite like spending a warm evening on the patio sharing a meal with someone special. Proper lighting is key to the experience. The 2-pack Member's Mark Outdoor Table Lamps are the perfect solution, regularly priced at $34.98, but you can get them now for $15.81 while supplies last.
Gourmet Specialty Foods Korean-Style Barbeque Beef Sirloin Tips
If you're craving Korean-style barbecue but don't want to spend a fortune, you can get the Gourmet Specialty Foods Korean-Style Barbeque Beef Sirloin Tips for $9.79 off from their regular price of $32.96 until Aug. 3. This is another great prepared protein option for quick and simple meal ideas.
Ninja Crispi 5-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer Cooking System
Taking dishes to a gathering can get a little cumbersome. No one likes to transport a whole Crock-Pot of food in the back of their car on a hot day. The Ninja Crispi 5-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer Cooking System is a safe way to transport your favorite dish to the summer potluck. Its glass cooking container is portable and can go from cooking to travel just by adding its lid. This air fryer is regularly priced at $159.98 but is on sale until July 20 at $30 off.