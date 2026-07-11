10 Buc-Ee's Kitchen Tools To Buy
Beyond Buc-ee's many beefy jerky options, piled brisket sandwiches, and towering snack aisles, lies one of its best-kept secrets: a solid kitchen gear section. Diehard Buc-ee's fans know that among the savory and sweet snack staples is a lineup of practical and affordable cooking tools. From bakeware and utensils to tools for hosting and more, the convenience giant is proving that you don't need to be a fancy boutique store to provide quality kitchen items.
Much like the chain itself, all Buc-ee's kitchen tools are big on personality, generous on value, and designed to handle everything from weeknight dinners to backyard barbecues. Of course, all of the items also come emblazoned with its iconic mascot, Buc-ee the Beaver. We narrowed down 10 of the top kitchen tools Buc-ee's sells for you to search for on your next shopping trip. All of the products below come from third-party sellers, so prices and availability in-store may differ, depending on location.
Buc-ee's Wooden Spoon
Mix or serve up your favorite recipes with this wooden spoon from the travel center behemoth. Engraved with the iconic beaver mascot on the spoon head, this highly durable utensil is a must-have tool to show your Buc-ee's pride.
Buy the Buc-ee's Wooden Spoon from Texas Snax for $12.98.
Buc-ee's Waffle Maker
Sweeten your mornings with this waffle maker that lets you whip up waffles with the iconic Buc-ee's logo cooked right in. It's compact, so the appliance is perfect for small kitchens or packing for a road trip.
Buy the Buc-ee's Waffle Maker from Texas Snax for $59.95.
Hana Cutting Board with Buc-ee's Logo
Wow your fellow Buc-ee's fanatics at your next dinner party with this logo-embossed cutting board. The multi-tone bamboo board is durable enough for daily chopping, but stylish enough to serve charcuterie or some of the many beef jerky flavors that the chain offers.
Buy the Hana Cutting Board with Buc-ee's Logo from Texas Snax for $18.95.
Buc-ee's Cast Iron Pan
No kitchen or camping trip is complete without a cast iron skillet. This pre-seasoned pan, which Lodge produces, comes with a Buc-ee's logo scorched into the center. It's perfect for when you pick up a bacon-wrapped pork loin or sausages from the gas station.
Buy the Buc-ee's Cast Iron Pan from Texas Snax for $42.95.
Buc-ee's 10-inch Silicone Bakeware
Bold, whimsical, and beaming with Buc-ee's pride, this silicone bakeware mold can be used for brownies, cakes, cheesecakes, and more. Made in two styles, both feature the logo emblem and are safe for the oven, microwave, freezer, and dishwasher.
Buy the Buc-ee's 10-inch Silicone Bakeware from Texas Snax for $11.95 each.
Buc-ee's Wooden Measuring Spoons
These wooden measuring spoons are a charming, quaint addition to pair with your Buc-ee's silicone mold. The set comes with four measuring spoons, ranging from ¼ teaspoon to 1 tablespoon. All feature the classic Buc-ee's logo, of course.
Buy the set of Buc-ee's Wooden Measuring Spoons from Texas Snax for $24.98.
Buc-ee's Ice Mold Tray
Show your Texas pride with this fun silicone ice mold tray. Any of your cocktails or summer drinks will stand out with ice cubes shaped like Buc-ee the Beaver.
Buy the Buc-ee's Ice Mold Tray from Texas Snax for $17.95.
Buc-ee's Spatulas
Become a "Beaver Believer" and add to your Buc-ee's kitchen tool collection with this spatula set. Perfect for baking and cooking, these durable rubber spatulas feature Buc-ee the Beaver, the American flag, and several tributes to Texas.
Buy the spatulas from Johnny's Goods for $21.95.
Buc-ee's Magnet Bottle Opener
You can joyfully display your Buc-ee's fandom every time you crack open a cold one with this bottle opener. It is made of metal and is quite small, so make sure to stick it to your fridge or any magnetic surface, so you don't lose it.
Buy the Buc-ee's Magnet Bottle Opener from Texas Snax for $9.95.
Buc-ee's Maple Wood Tapered Rolling Pin
Whip up your favorite pizza dough or pie crust with this maple wood rolling pin. Featuring Buc-ee's name, the tapered French design allows you to work with any ingredients easily, and the 20-inch pin is perfect for large batches.
Buy the Buc-ee's Maple Wood Tapered Rolling Pin from Texas Snax for $34.95.