The Big Brand Behind Taco Bell's Famous Hot Sauces

The world's spiciest hot sauces have nothing on the zesty, smooth, and spicy flavor profile of Taco Bell's hot sauces. Available at the grocery store, these characterful condiments are essential for dolling up quesadillas and tacos, but you could just as easily use them to elevate a basic cheese sammie or a bowl of hot fries. Better yet, there are four varieties to choose from, depending on your spice tolerance. The big brand behind these famous hot sauces is Kraft Heinz, the iconic company behind several global names like Jell-O, Philadephia, Rao's, and Lunchables.

Taco Bell teamed up with Kraft Heinz back in 2014 to roll out the line of hot sauces. Adam Grablick, the restaurant's brand manager at the time, told Brand Eating that the recipes "... match the [chain's] formulas as best we can. Some products are the exact same formula, some are slightly different."

A blend of tomato puree, chili pepper, dried onion, and spices, Taco Bell's hot sauce also contains yeast extract, which lends it a savory note. Heinz makes the other varieties of the restaurant's hot sauces too, including the mild sauce, fire sauce, and diablo sauce. For those who prefer a fresher-flavored option, there's the verde salsa sauce, which is prepared with green chilies, tomatillos, and lime juice.