What Sets Publix's Ice Cream Products Apart Has Nothing To Do With Taste

Starting out as a grocer in Florida in 1930, Publix has expanded into one of the largest-volume grocery chains in the United States. Its home state still has the most locations, but the company has opened stores as far north as Virginia and as far west as Alabama, Tennessee, and Kentucky. One of the things you might not have known about Publix, though, is that not all of its private label products are outsourced to third parties. In fact, one thing that sets its ice cream apart from other store brands is that it's produced in the company's own facilities.

It's very common for grocery retailers to turn to third-party manufacturers to make products that are then packaged with the stores' own labels. Even Publix contracts private-label suppliers to produce many items according to its specifications, but it also makes a lot of dairy, bakery, deli, snack, and other items itself. Specifically, the Publix, Publix Premium, and GreenWise (organic brand) ice creams are formulated or produced at its dairy facilities in Lakeland, Florida and Dacula, Georgia. The Publix Lakeland Dairy Plant has actually been established since 1980 as part of then-president Joe Blanton's vision. Just the fact that Publix has been making its own ice cream for more than four decades could explain why it's consistently among the most popular items. To top that off, this facility makes about 20 million cartons every year.