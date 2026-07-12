9 Costco Must-Haves For Your Home Bar Cart
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Whether you're mixing up margaritas for your friends, hosting a backyard barbecue, or pouring a strong drink after a long day at work, a well-stocked bar cart is your party wingman. It makes the night run smoothly, keeps the party going longer, and can be a conversation starter when done right. You don't have to shell out your savings to bring a chic cocktail vibe to your at-home cart, either. Savvy shoppers know that Costco has always flown under the radar as the MVP for happy-hour essentials.
The warehouse retail giant goes beyond bulk-sized, budget-friendly groceries and top-notch baked goods. From spirits to mixers, barware and more, Costco makes it easy to take your home bar cart from apartment-style to a chic cocktail lounge. All at a price that won't leave you with a dizzying hangover. We found nine must-have items to grab on your next shopping trip, so you're ready to party when five o'clock hits.
Ellison Satin Stripe 2-piece Bar Set
You need the right tools as the foundation for your cart, and this two-piece set from Ellison will get you started. Priced at $49.99, the set includes a three-quart stainless steel ice bucket and a 24-ounce cocktail shaker.
Stölzle Lausitz Revolution Whiskey Double Old-Fashioned Tumbler, Set
Old-fashioned cocktail fan or whiskey purist, these Stölzle Lausitz glasses suit every sip. The $34.99 set comes with six 16-ounce glasses.
Kirkland Signature Non-Alcoholic Premium Margarita Cocktail Mix
Summer is here, and nothing is better than sipping an ice-cold margarita on your patio or poolside. Costco has its own margarita mix from its private-label brand that's simply made with lime juice and cane sugar. All you need is the tequila, ice, and fun vibes! The store sells them in a two-pack for $7.99.
Zwiesel Glas Pure Red Wine Glass, Set of 6
Every bar cart needs wine glasses, and this Zweisel set of 18-ounce red wine glasses adds a simple yet chic elegance vibe. Grab a six-pack for $49.99.
Pandex 14 oz. Icon Glasses
These glasses scream summer and will satisfy those who prefer a festive cocktail over whiskey or wine. The 14-ounce cocktail glasses come in a set of four and feature strawberry, lemon, orange, and cherry icons. You can purchase them for $34.99.
Asaro Organic Green Castelvetrano Olives
Olives are a must for any bar cart, no matter if you're shaking up martinis or snacking on them in between sips. Costco's hefty 19-ounce jar of organic green Castelvetrano olives will keep you from having to ration garnishes for quite a while. Grab a jar for $10.77.
Rabbit Open and Serve Wine Set, 7-piece
Featuring seven wine tools, this set from Rabbit is really the ideal companion for your bar cart. Especially if you're a wine lover. Priced at $64.99, the set comes with the award-winning wine corkscrew, which pops a cork in three seconds, along with a foil cutter, wine sealer, wine stopper wax whacker, replacement spiral, and a decanting system.
Fever Tree Ginger Beer, 12 count
Fever Tree has a full line of mixers, from club soda to flavored tonic water. Costco sells the brand's ginger beer in a 12-pack for $18.83, which is perfect for your Moscow Mules or Dark and Stormy cocktails.
San Pellegrino Ciao! Sparkling Water, Variety Pack
This refreshing variety pack from San Pellegrino deserves a spot on your bar cart this summer. Priced at $20.42, it comes with 24 cans of sparkling water in three flavors, including lime, peach, and blood orange. The fruity, bubbly Italian waters would pair well with an Aperol spritz or a Paloma.