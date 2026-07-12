9 Costco Must-Haves For Your Home Bar Cart

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Whether you're mixing up margaritas for your friends, hosting a backyard barbecue, or pouring a strong drink after a long day at work, a well-stocked bar cart is your party wingman. It makes the night run smoothly, keeps the party going longer, and can be a conversation starter when done right. You don't have to shell out your savings to bring a chic cocktail vibe to your at-home cart, either. Savvy shoppers know that Costco has always flown under the radar as the MVP for happy-hour essentials.

The warehouse retail giant goes beyond bulk-sized, budget-friendly groceries and top-notch baked goods. From spirits to mixers, barware and more, Costco makes it easy to take your home bar cart from apartment-style to a chic cocktail lounge. All at a price that won't leave you with a dizzying hangover. We found nine must-have items to grab on your next shopping trip, so you're ready to party when five o'clock hits.