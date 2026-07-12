9 Costco Must-Haves For Your Home Bar Cart

By Amy David
Five glasses surrounding a cocktail shaker on a bronze bar cart Affluent Designs/Shutterstock

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Whether you're mixing up margaritas for your friends, hosting a backyard barbecue, or pouring a strong drink after a long day at work, a well-stocked bar cart is your party wingman. It makes the night run smoothly, keeps the party going longer, and can be a conversation starter when done right. You don't have to shell out your savings to bring a chic cocktail vibe to your at-home cart, either. Savvy shoppers know that Costco has always flown under the radar as the MVP for happy-hour essentials. 

The warehouse retail giant goes beyond bulk-sized, budget-friendly groceries and top-notch baked goods. From spirits to mixers, barware and more, Costco makes it easy to take your home bar cart from apartment-style to a chic cocktail lounge. All at a price that won't leave you with a dizzying hangover. We found nine must-have items to grab on your next shopping trip, so you're ready to party when five o'clock hits.

Ellison Satin Stripe 2-piece Bar Set

Costco's Ellison Satin Stripe 2-piece Bar Set Costco

You need the right tools as the foundation for your cart, and this two-piece set from Ellison will get you started. Priced at $49.99, the set includes a three-quart stainless steel ice bucket and a 24-ounce cocktail shaker.

Stölzle Lausitz Revolution Whiskey Double Old-Fashioned Tumbler, Set

Five empty Costco whiskey glasses next to one with whiskey in it Costco

Old-fashioned cocktail fan or whiskey purist, these Stölzle Lausitz glasses suit every sip. The $34.99 set comes with six 16-ounce glasses.

Kirkland Signature Non-Alcoholic Premium Margarita Cocktail Mix

Two bottles of Costco's Kirkland Margarita Mix Costco

Summer is here, and nothing is better than sipping an ice-cold margarita on your patio or poolside. Costco has its own margarita mix from its private-label brand that's simply made with lime juice and cane sugar. All you need is the tequila, ice, and fun vibes! The store sells them in a two-pack for $7.99.

Zwiesel Glas Pure Red Wine Glass, Set of 6

Costco wine glasses Costco

Every bar cart needs wine glasses, and this Zweisel set of 18-ounce red wine glasses adds a simple yet chic elegance vibe. Grab a six-pack for $49.99.

Pandex 14 oz. Icon Glasses

Costco Pandex 14 oz. Icon Glasses filled with clear liquids on a table next to strawberries Costco

These glasses scream summer and will satisfy those who prefer a festive cocktail over whiskey or wine. The 14-ounce cocktail glasses come in a set of four and feature strawberry, lemon, orange, and cherry icons. You can purchase them for $34.99.

Asaro Organic Green Castelvetrano Olives

Costco jar of Asaro Organic Green Castelvetrano Olives Costco

Olives are a must for any bar cart, no matter if you're shaking up martinis or snacking on them in between sips. Costco's hefty 19-ounce jar of organic green Castelvetrano olives will keep you from having to ration garnishes for quite a while. Grab a jar for $10.77.

Rabbit Open and Serve Wine Set, 7-piece

Costco's Rabbit Wine set Costco

Featuring seven wine tools, this set from Rabbit is really the ideal companion for your bar cart. Especially if you're a wine lover. Priced at $64.99, the set comes with the award-winning wine corkscrew, which pops a cork in three seconds, along with a foil cutter, wine sealer, wine stopper wax whacker, replacement spiral, and a decanting system.

Fever Tree Ginger Beer, 12 count

Pack of Costco's Fever Tee Ginger Beer Costco

Fever Tree has a full line of mixers, from club soda to flavored tonic water. Costco sells the brand's ginger beer in a 12-pack for $18.83, which is perfect for your Moscow Mules or Dark and Stormy cocktails.

San Pellegrino Ciao! Sparkling Water, Variety Pack

San Pellegrino Ciao! Sparkling Water, Variety Pack Costco

This refreshing variety pack from San Pellegrino deserves a spot on your bar cart this summer. Priced at $20.42, it comes with 24 cans of sparkling water in three flavors, including lime, peach, and blood orange. The fruity, bubbly Italian waters would pair well with an Aperol spritz or a Paloma.