The New Aldi Find That Combines Cocktails And Dessert

Welcome back to the Aldi Aisle of Shame column, where Daily Meal's Aldi superfans try out the most attention-grabbing new Find of the week to let you know if it's worth seeking out.

Store-bought desserts tend to be a take it or leave it thing for me, but these petite Specially Selected Mocktail Mousse jars caught my eye. I've seen countless dessert-in-a-jar concepts, but never inspired by (booze-free) cocktails.

These jars come in two cocktail-inspired flavors: piña colada, which has a layer of what appears to be crushed biscuits followed by cream and a pineapple topping, and the Strawberry Daiquiri, which boasts a darker, more graham cracker-like base followed by a creamy center and a vibrant strawberry top. They are both priced at $3.99 and appear to be a limited-time find — and also quite popular, as they were almost completely out of stock when I purchased them.

These products come in shot glass-sized jars, so I assumed that, at worst, I could salvage the jars and use them for some funky crafts. But even I can admit that I was pleased by their flavor and novelty, especially among a bunch of other boring and bland Aldi desserts that I've tried, so much so that I hope Aldi makes them a permanent find.