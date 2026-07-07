The New Aldi Find That Combines Cocktails And Dessert
Welcome back to the Aldi Aisle of Shame column, where Daily Meal's Aldi superfans try out the most attention-grabbing new Find of the week to let you know if it's worth seeking out.
Store-bought desserts tend to be a take it or leave it thing for me, but these petite Specially Selected Mocktail Mousse jars caught my eye. I've seen countless dessert-in-a-jar concepts, but never inspired by (booze-free) cocktails.
These jars come in two cocktail-inspired flavors: piña colada, which has a layer of what appears to be crushed biscuits followed by cream and a pineapple topping, and the Strawberry Daiquiri, which boasts a darker, more graham cracker-like base followed by a creamy center and a vibrant strawberry top. They are both priced at $3.99 and appear to be a limited-time find — and also quite popular, as they were almost completely out of stock when I purchased them.
These products come in shot glass-sized jars, so I assumed that, at worst, I could salvage the jars and use them for some funky crafts. But even I can admit that I was pleased by their flavor and novelty, especially among a bunch of other boring and bland Aldi desserts that I've tried, so much so that I hope Aldi makes them a permanent find.
The strawberry daiquiri deftly balances lime and strawberry
A strawberry daiquiri has two essential flavor components: lime and strawberry. I assumed the strawberry would dominate in this treat, but not only did it balance the citrus and berry essence with the precision of a skilled pastry chef, it also kept the flavors in perfect harmony.
The top layer is like a strawberry jelly. While there are no seeds to clearly indicate that it is made with real strawberries, the tartness prevents it from tasting overly artificial. The top plays a supporting role to the creamy layer, which is like a cross between a key lime pie and a fuss-free, no-bake cheesecake. It's not at all heavy, and getting a little bit of the soft cookie on top of the spoonful makes for a diverse and intriguing bite. I could have used a bit more texture from that bottom layer (but what can you expect from a refrigerated dessert pot, right?). But overall, it has much more sophisticated flavors and balance than some of the other desserts I've had, whether from Aldi or elsewhere.
This treat would be an excellent addition to anyone's summer dessert routine, especially for folks looking for a dessert that's not too heavy on the palate. Although I don't tend to love strawberry desserts, the pops of lime and sweet strawberries kept me coming back for more. It's certainly daiquiri-adjacent — just without the booze.
The mocktail mousse that turned me into a piña colada stan
Despite having a well-developed palate, pineapple is perhaps the one food I am not at all fond of. But I'm singing a different tune after my run-in with this piña colada mocktail mousse. When I leaned in, I immediately picked up on a strong coconut aroma, which I assumed was from that thick, creamy center. Unlike the strawberry layer of the daiquiri mousse, this one had little flecks of coconut embedded in the pineapple jelly, which added a delightful texture. The pineapple here was well-balanced and zesty, and the flecks of coconut enhanced its tropical flair.
The coconut layer underneath the pineapple was rich and sweet and had more depth of flavor than the cream layer in the Strawberry Daiquiri pot. I was also surprised that I enjoyed the cookie base in this mocktail mousse more than the other one. It had toasted coconut notes that were nutty rounded out the flavor profile, especially when tasted together with the tropical-tasting layers above it.
Rarely do I have only positive things to say about a dessert, but Aldi really knocked it out of the park with this one. I didn't at all feel bogged down or heavy as I ate it, and despite my bias against a tropical fruit that everyone else seems to love, this might just be one of the best refrigerated desserts Aldi sells. I will happily be paying my favorite neighborhood grocer a visit to buy both of these jars again — I just wish they came in a bigger pack!