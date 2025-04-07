No-Bake Cheesecake Filling Only Needs 3 Ingredients. Here's What They Are

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cheesecake is arguably one of the best desserts out there — it's rich, creamy, sweet, and utterly delicious. Making a classic baked cheesecake requires a good amount of steps and ingredients, so you may not always be in the mood to make it at home when a craving hits. But that was before you knew about this easy, no-bake cheesecake filling that only requires three ingredients.

Here's what you need: 16 ounces of cream cheese, 1 ½ cups of heavy whipping cream, and 1 cup of powdered sugar. Additionally, you can add about 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, if you want just a little bit of extra flavor. To make the filling, simply use a hand mixer to beat the cream cheese until it's fluffy, then add the heavy whipping cream and powdered sugar and blend together until smooth. After you've poured the mixture into a pie crust — more on that later — let it hang out in the fridge for about three hours to set. The cheesecake should be firm before it's ready to serve.

When the time is up, the cheesecake is all ready to eat — with barely any effort on your part. Top it off with a dollop of whipped cream and some fruit, or an even sweeter addition like homemade aramel sauce or one of our top picks for store-bought chocolate syrup.

