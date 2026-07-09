Where Publix Sources Its Fresh And Frozen Meats

Publix Supermarket is the place to go when you're in need of a variety of products, including meat, dairy, and baked goods. The grocery store is also beloved for its famous sub sandwiches. It's considered one of the best grocery store deli counters in the country, thanks to its fresh loaves of bread and variety of toppings. And when it comes to its meat, it's sourced from a variety of third-party suppliers, including farms, ranches, and companies.

Prestage Farms is a family-owned and operated supplier that produces Publix's turkey meat. Prestage is one of the largest suppliers of turkey as of 2023. It has been in business since 1983, and also supplies turkey products to Kraft Heinz Co. Publix gets its beef from Verde Farms, as cited on the company's website. The grocery store also expanded its partnership with Verde Farms in 2025, offering a wider variety of ground beef options.

When it comes to pork, Publix relies on the Clemons Food Group. This family-owned pork business entered into a partnership with Publix around 2019. It's unclear what company is Publix's main supplier of chicken. What we do know is that its fried chicken is unexpectedly good.