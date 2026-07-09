Where Publix Sources Its Fresh And Frozen Meats
Publix Supermarket is the place to go when you're in need of a variety of products, including meat, dairy, and baked goods. The grocery store is also beloved for its famous sub sandwiches. It's considered one of the best grocery store deli counters in the country, thanks to its fresh loaves of bread and variety of toppings. And when it comes to its meat, it's sourced from a variety of third-party suppliers, including farms, ranches, and companies.
Prestage Farms is a family-owned and operated supplier that produces Publix's turkey meat. Prestage is one of the largest suppliers of turkey as of 2023. It has been in business since 1983, and also supplies turkey products to Kraft Heinz Co. Publix gets its beef from Verde Farms, as cited on the company's website. The grocery store also expanded its partnership with Verde Farms in 2025, offering a wider variety of ground beef options.
When it comes to pork, Publix relies on the Clemons Food Group. This family-owned pork business entered into a partnership with Publix around 2019. It's unclear what company is Publix's main supplier of chicken. What we do know is that its fried chicken is unexpectedly good.
Publix values sustainable partnerships
Publix places great importance on where it gets its meats from. Many of its partnerships have similar things in common. Verde Farms, for example, prioritizes raising beef with care. It does not use antibiotics or hormones and allows cattle to roam freely. Clemons Food Group, which has been operating for six generations, takes pride in ethics, integrity, and stewardship. Some of the ways they do this include: allowing pigs to have social interaction, raising them without growth hormones, and providing them with a nutritious, grain diet.
Publix also has active partnerships with a variety of other suppliers, including Stahl-Meyer Foods Inc. and White Oaks Pasture. The latter is a leader in humane practices when it comes to breeding and managing livestock. It also operates a zero-waste farm. It's clear that the chain values partnerships with suppliers who practice sustainability and grass-feeding their animals. That's why many meats at Publix have the GreenWise label, which means they are fed a vegetarian diet and no antibiotics. For the eco-friendly and health-conscious meat consumer, Publix appears to be a sensible choice.