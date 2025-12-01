This Classic '80s Movie Made One Retro Candy Popular

The candy that almost ended up in "E.T.," but didn't, was a different button-shaped candy. Many may not know that M&M's candy was the director's first choice for the movie. As the story goes, Spielberg went to Mars, Inc., to ask permission to use his favorite colorful candy pieces; however, because the company wanted to see the script first and Spielberg didn't want to share, Mars wouldn't play ball.

That opened the door for Hershey, who walked right on through, and allowed the producer and movie maker to use Reese's Pieces, his second favorite candy. Spielberg told Entertainment Tonight, "In a way, Reese's Pieces was relatively new in '82. We sort of helped each other." Reese's Pieces were originally called PB, but that name didn't stick. The candy with a crunchy shell deserved a catchier name, which is how it got the beloved moniker it carries today.

Unlike modern marketing deals, the manufacturer of Reese's Pieces didn't have to pay for its product to be featured in "E.T." Instead, Hershey agreed to promote the movie in its ads. Product placement hasn't been the same since, and neither has Reese's Pieces candy. While for years, the peanut butter formula remained the same, makers recently began removing the dextrose and milk from their recipe, transforming this candy into a dairy-free treat that's still worth phoning home.