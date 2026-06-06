Transform Mason Jar Lids Into Adorable Coasters With This Genius DIY

Mason jars are designed for home canning, but these fellas are fabulous moonlighters that can double as salad containers, cocktail shakers, and more (for starters, check out these 15 cooking uses for mason jars you need to know about). What's more, you can reinvent the lids and turn them into adorable coasters when older jars become cracked or damaged. All you need is some flexible corkboard, glue, and a can-do attitude to give old Mason jar lids a new lease on life.

Begin by placing the round canning insert on your corkboard, tracing around it with a pen, and cutting it out with a sharp pair of scissors. Put the mason jar ring on a flat surface so it's sitting upside down, and run some glue around the rim. Then press the circular canning lid onto it, making sure it adheres well. Next, glue on your round piece of cut-to-size corkboard inside, taking care to push it down firmly, to create a charming, rustic-style coaster with a raised rim.

Cork is a natural material that's harvested from the bark of a specific variety of oak tree. It's an incredible material for making coasters and placemats because it's lightweight and heat-resistant. While it isn't fully waterproof, it is resistant to water, so it can handle small spills from both hot and cold beverages (just bear in mind that it can warp if left wet for an extended period).