Transform Mason Jar Lids Into Adorable Coasters With This Genius DIY
Mason jars are designed for home canning, but these fellas are fabulous moonlighters that can double as salad containers, cocktail shakers, and more (for starters, check out these 15 cooking uses for mason jars you need to know about). What's more, you can reinvent the lids and turn them into adorable coasters when older jars become cracked or damaged. All you need is some flexible corkboard, glue, and a can-do attitude to give old Mason jar lids a new lease on life.
Begin by placing the round canning insert on your corkboard, tracing around it with a pen, and cutting it out with a sharp pair of scissors. Put the mason jar ring on a flat surface so it's sitting upside down, and run some glue around the rim. Then press the circular canning lid onto it, making sure it adheres well. Next, glue on your round piece of cut-to-size corkboard inside, taking care to push it down firmly, to create a charming, rustic-style coaster with a raised rim.
Cork is a natural material that's harvested from the bark of a specific variety of oak tree. It's an incredible material for making coasters and placemats because it's lightweight and heat-resistant. While it isn't fully waterproof, it is resistant to water, so it can handle small spills from both hot and cold beverages (just bear in mind that it can warp if left wet for an extended period).
Customize your coasters with stamps, drawings, and colors
To make your coasters look super-cute, consider stamping your corkboard with a message, drawing on a pretty illustration, or stenciling on a considered design that matches the aesthetic of your kitchen. You could also add color with paint or pens, scatter over some glitter, or even add names to guarantee that every member of the family has their own designated coaster. In fact, making coasters out of Mason jar lids is a fun weekend activity to keep the whole family entertained on a rainy day, but you could just as easily make them for a specific occasion, such as Mother's Day or Christmas, (you can use them under glasses of the best homemade eggnog) to create personalized gifts with meaning. You can create matching sets with uniform designs or make individual ones that are all unique and quirky.
Smaller homemade coasters are perfect for protecting surfaces from petite plastic cups that are used by children, but you can easily make bigger ones with larger lids to accommodate chunky coffee mugs that have a wider circumference. Alternatively, turn old jar lids into winsome fridge magnets by gluing a magnet to the back and fixing a family photo inside. Better yet, add a slim, circular-shaped magnet to the back of your home-made coaster so it can double as a fridge magnet when not in use.