The Sam's Club Meal Kit That Packs A Punch Of Protein

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The wholesale prices at Sam's Club make it the ideal place to stock up on dry pantry staples and snacks that can be stashed away for the long term. However, the store also carries some of the best chilled foods that are perfect for optimizing your macros. For instance, the honey vanilla Greek yogurt and the individual servings of hummus are just a couple of the best bargains at Sam's Club that are rich in protein. That said, if you're looking for a hearty meal that has a heftier punch of the macronutrient, the store's teriyaki chicken bowls deserve a place in your cart. Containing a whopping 46 grams of protein, this entree also has some incredible 5-star customer reviews.

Priced at $13,36, each pack of two teriyaki bowls contains three individually wrapped components — roasted chicken breast, brown rice and quinoa with veggies, and a teriyaki sauce – that need to be combined before they're microwaved. Its high protein content comes courtesy of the chicken but also the quinoa; this grain provides 8 grams of complete protein per cup, but it's also higher in fiber than other grains, which promotes the feeling of fullness.

On a Reddit thread discussing the product, one customer said, "For anyone that sees these in their club and are on the fence about trying them, do it! They are absolutely delicious, and as a bonus they are super easy to throw together. 10/10."