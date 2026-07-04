The Sam's Club Meal Kit That Packs A Punch Of Protein
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The wholesale prices at Sam's Club make it the ideal place to stock up on dry pantry staples and snacks that can be stashed away for the long term. However, the store also carries some of the best chilled foods that are perfect for optimizing your macros. For instance, the honey vanilla Greek yogurt and the individual servings of hummus are just a couple of the best bargains at Sam's Club that are rich in protein. That said, if you're looking for a hearty meal that has a heftier punch of the macronutrient, the store's teriyaki chicken bowls deserve a place in your cart. Containing a whopping 46 grams of protein, this entree also has some incredible 5-star customer reviews.
Priced at $13,36, each pack of two teriyaki bowls contains three individually wrapped components — roasted chicken breast, brown rice and quinoa with veggies, and a teriyaki sauce – that need to be combined before they're microwaved. Its high protein content comes courtesy of the chicken but also the quinoa; this grain provides 8 grams of complete protein per cup, but it's also higher in fiber than other grains, which promotes the feeling of fullness.
On a Reddit thread discussing the product, one customer said, "For anyone that sees these in their club and are on the fence about trying them, do it! They are absolutely delicious, and as a bonus they are super easy to throw together. 10/10."
Sam's Club chicken teriyaki bowls are filling but high in sodium
Perhaps the only downside to Sam's Club's chicken teriyaki bowls is their salt content. Each serving contains an alarming 1670 milligrams of sodium, which equates to 73% of the daily recommended intake of salt in an average 2000-calorie diet. Eating too much sodium can put you at risk for developing kidney disease, high blood pressure, stroke, and even heart failure, so monitoring your intake of processed foods (which often contain higher levels of sodium) is vital for safeguarding your long-term health.
Learning about the salt content of the teriyaki bowls has made some fans of the entree think twice. One Redditor said, "These are amaaaaazing. I work a 5 hr weird shift and I used to get really hungry around my 15 minute break. The protein in this bowl keeps me full for the entire 5 hrs easily. I didn't realize the salt content, my brain never thought to look.. lol. I will def cut back on the frequency now that I know."
There are plenty of other Sam's Club products that are perfect for giving your diet a protein boost. For instance, Quest tortilla-style protein chips and Genius Gourmet protein fruit punch are a couple of products you can enjoy with your teriyaki bowl to truly maximize the overall protein content of your meal.